Today, at the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, XPENG Motors revealed an all-new SUV model, called the G9. It will be the fourth model in the EV startup's lineup, after the XPENG G3, the XPENG P7, and the XPENG P5.

The G9, being a mid-size SUV, rounds out XPENG's portfolio. The company already offers a compact SUV (G3), a sleek long-range sports sedan (P7), and most recently launched the P5, an affordable family sedan that's packed with tech.

Our new G9 smart SUV represents a new level of sophistication with a global perspective, and an essential part of exploration for smarter, greener, and sustainable mobility. - He Xiaopeng, XPENG CEO and Chairman.

Highly advanced & fast charging

The G9 is the first XPENG model to be equipped with XPILOT 4.0 advanced driver assistance systems with 508 TOPS ECU computing power supported by two NVIDIA Orin-X autonomous driving SoC (System-on-the-Chip) units. XPENG has been advancing its XPILOT system at an extremely fast pace since first offering version 2.5 in its G3 compact SUV.

The G9 is also equipped with China’s first 800V high-voltage mass-production SiC (silicon carbide) platform. Together with XPENG's new-generation “X-Power” DC fast chargers (called superchargers in China) the G9 is able to add up to 125 miles (200 km) of driving range in only five minutes.

Built for global markets, compliant with global standards

XPENG built the G9 specifically with an international perspective. The vehicle is compliant with the C-NCAP and E-NCAP 5-star safety design standards, as well as the stringent EU WVTA vehicle certification standards.

In line with XPENG’s drive for greener, safer, and more sustainable mobility, the G9 meets the requirements for EU 3R certification, an international benchmark for environmental protection requirements, with a reusability rate of over 85%, and a recyclable rate of over 95%.

The G9 is our first model to be conceived and developed from the ground up for the international as well as the Chinese market, bringing our most sophisticated designs to our international customers. - Henry Xia, XPENG Co-founder and President

The G9 will be China’s first vehicle to implement a gigabit ethernet communications architecture, supporting multiple communication protocols, allowing vehicles to transmit and receive data faster. This significantly boosts its support for advanced driver assistance, smart cockpit, and firmware OTA upgrades.

The X-EEA 3.0 architecture not only upgrades its software at a higher speed but also enables the G9 to perform self-diagnostics, which will improve vehicle safety. Benefiting from its ability to synchronously upgrade multiple domain controllers, G9’s firmware OTA upgrade can be completed as fast as 30 minutes without interrupting the vehicle operation and driving functions. Once the G9 restarts, upgraded features will be fully implemented, achieving a seamless OTA experience.

Our Thoughts

We like what we see so far from the G9. It fits perfectly into XPENG's current portfolio, it has the latest XPILOT 4.0 advanced driver assistance system as well as XPENG's next-generation XPower 3.0 powertrain and supercharging system. The styling is definitely aimed at an international market yet still retains the distinctive XPENG design language.

However, there's still a lot we need to know about the G9. XPENG hasn't released pricing, battery size, or range estimates just yet, and those are some pretty big omissions from today's announcement. There's also no set release date, although a late 2022 launch date has been rumored, but unconfirmed. Still, the G9 appears to be very promising.