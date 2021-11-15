XPeng reports a second consecutive month of more than 10,000 electric car deliveries in China in October.

The company delivered a total of 10,138 units (up 233% year-over-year), which is also a near-record result (the record is 10,412 in September).

It surely could be a new record, but according to Chinese media reports, the company is struggling with parts (chip) shortages - particularly for the newly launched XPeng P5 model. Those are probably only temporary issues and we will see new records soon.

Nonetheless, even now, XPeng leads the Chinese EV startups and it might stay like that for quite some time if the P5 ramp up will reach a level of several thousands units per month. In the longer-term, there are already new models in the pipeline.

For reference, the other top Chinese EV startups in October were: NETA (8,107), Li Auto (7,649), WM Motor (5,025), NIO (3,667 - a slow month) and Leapmotor (3,654). Volkswagen's boss was recently very happy to see its brand above all the EV startups, but only time will tell whether it will stay like that.

It's worth noting that the XPeng G3 crossover has set its second best monthly record ever and is noticeably above its average rate in the past two years.

Xpeng sales:

Xpeng sales in China – October 2021

So far this year, sales exceeded 66,000:

Xpeng P7: 45,271

Xpeng G3/G3i: 20,590

Xpeng P5: 681

Total: 66,542 (up 289% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold more than 105,000 electric cars.

To further strengthen demand, XPeng launched two weeks ago new, less expensive versions of its flagship P7 model.