Xpeng reports 10,412 electric car deliveries in September, which is 199% more than a year ago and a new all-time monthly record.

The results and the current rate of growth are amazing, mostly thanks to the P7 model which has tripled year-over-year to over 7,500 units. The G3 is also at its peak of over 2,600 and the duo was recently joined by the all-new P5 model.

Xpeng sales:

Xpeng sales in China – September 2021

So far this year, sales exceeded 56,000:

Xpeng P7: 39,227

Xpeng G3: 16,933

Xpeng P7: 244

Total: 56,404 (up 301% year-over-year), including 25,666 (up 199%) in the Q3

The XPeng P5 model, launched on September 15, has noted 6,159 orders within the first 24 hours, according to the manufacturer, which indicates strong demand.

Most likely it will be the best selling XPeng model in the lineup (at least after the ramp-up phase).

There are six versions of the P5 - (460G, 460E, 550G, 550E, 550P, and 600P) - with three battery options 55.9 kWh, 66.2 kWh and 71.4 kWh and NEDC range of respectively: 460 km (286 miles), 550 km (342 miles) and 600 km (373 miles). The entry-level version starts at 157,900 CNY ($24,493) after subsidies, while the top is at 223,900 CNY ($34,731).

He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPeng said: