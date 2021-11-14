Chinese EV startup XPeng teased a new SUV model, ahead of the upcoming 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou) on November 19, 2021.

It will be the fourth model in the lineup, after the XPeng G3, XPeng P7 and XPeng P5.

The company does not say much about its "new smart EV," but the Chinese media already collected rumors that indicate what to expect.

According to CnEVPost, the model is expected to be a mid-size SUV, based on the same Edward platform as the XPeng P7. The platform supports a wheelbase of 2,800-3,100 mm and 3,100 mm is the most likely choice.

The new model will likely be named the G9. According to rumors, the prices of the XPeng G9 could start at around 300,000 yuan ($47,000), while the launch date could be the fourth quarter of 2022.

Well, that would add some more heat to the competition in China. XPeng is already on a fast growth track with sales above 10,000 units a month and the ramp up of the P5 is just starting.

Since the Chinese company has global ambitions, we might even see the G9 exported to other markets.