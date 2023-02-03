Xpeng Motors today announced the introduction of both its G9 flagship SUV, and the newly refreshed P7 sports sedan to select European markets. Both models are currently on display at the eCar Expo in Stockholm, Sweden from February 3rd through February 5th and are available for order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

The Xpeng P7 has been available in China since July 2020 and the Guangzhou-based automaker began shipping the all-electric sports sedan to Norway in August of 2021. The model has undergone a mid-cycle refresh and while the exterior remain the same, the automaker tells us the new P7 has greater range, faster charging, and an all-new interior design.

The 2023 Xpeng P7's new interior

The Flagship G9

The G9 is a new all-electric SUV that recently launched in China in October 2022. The mid-sized luxury SUV is the brand's flagship offering and boasts some seriously good specs.

The base rear-wheel-drive G9 has 313 horsepower and the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive G9 performance boasts 551 horsepower and 528 lb-ft of torque. Xpeng says the G9 can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds; both versions are top speed limited to 124 mph (200 km/h).

The dual-chamber air spring system provides a wide range of stiffness adjustments to help the vehicle handle complex road conditions and ensure optimal ride comfort. Additionally, the G9 can tow up to 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs).

“Xpeng G9 and P7 bring a combination of superior styling, quality, performance, and comfort, exemplifying our market-leading technology and innovation. Today also represents a significant milestone as we build our presence in Europe. We believe both vehicles deliver a new level of sophistication and a people-first mobility experience and will be the electric vehicles of choice for many European customers.” - Brian Gu, Vice Chair and President of Xpeng.

The G9 features a new 800-v battery system with a Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform for ultrafast charging of up to 300 kW. Under the right conditions, the vehicle can replenish up to 100 km (62 miles) of range in just five minutes. That high charging rate makes it possible to charge the G9s 98 kWh battery from 10% to 80% in only 20 minutes. The rear-wheel-drive long-range G9 has an impressive WLTP range rating of 570 km (353 miles).

Xpeng G9 Expected MSRP Country / Currency RWD Standard Range RWD Long Range AWD Performance Norway (NOK) 499,900 569,900 639,900 Sweden (SEK) 699,900 749,900 829,900 Netherlands (EURO) 57,990 61,990 71,990 Denmark (DKK) 479,900 549,900 599,900

Gallery: 2023 Xpeng G9

16 Photos

The Refreshed P7

One of th biggest improvements on the new P7 is it's DC fast charging capability. The vehicle can now accept a charging power of up to 175 kW allowing the P7 to DC fast charge from 10% to 80% in 29 minutes. The RWD long-range P7’s range has also been improved and now offers up to 576 km (357 miles) using the WLTP range rating.

An automatic tailgate and soft-closing doors are also new to the P7 along with a heat pump system for greater cold-weather driving range and a heated steering wheel for improved winter driving comfort in the colder regions of Europe.

The high-performance all-wheel drive P7 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and stopping times should also be very good with Brembo brakes as standard equipment.

Xpeng calls its P7 exterior design language "Dynamic Aesthetics" which creates a unique "dynamic sports silhouette".

Xpeng P7 Expected MSRP Country / Currency RWD Long Range AWD Performance Wing Edition Norway (NOK) 439,900 479,900 649,900 Sweden (SEK) 599,900 669,900 799,900 Netherlands (EURO) 49,990 59,990 69,990 Denmark (DKK) 399,900 479,900 599,900

Gallery: 2023 Xpeng P7 Refresh

25 Photos

Smart Tech

Both The G9 and P7 come equipped with Xpengs's proprietary Advanced Driver Assistance System, Xpilot. The system includes 29 sensors including high-definition millimeterwave radars, ultrasonic sensors, surround view and high perception cameras. The system is so advanced, the G9 was recently granted permission in china to begin robotaxi testing on public roads without the need to add any additional hardware. It is the first mass-produced production vehicle to be granted such permission in China.

The recently upgraded in-car Xmart OS running in both vehicles boasts a new 3D user interface that offers support in English as well as Nederlands, Dansk, Norsk, and Svenska, depending on the market. Xmart OS also comes with the improved "Hey, Xpeng" voice assistant, which can distinguish complex voice commands from all four zones of the cabin.

The G9 and P7 will also support over-the-air updates that allow both software and firmware improvements without the customer needing to bring the vehicle to a service center.

Both vehicles come standard with a five-year/120,000 km warranty. However, customers ordering either the P7 sedan or G9 SUV between February 3 and December 31, 2023,

the standard warranty will be extended to seven years/160,000 km from the date of delivery. This extended warranty is linked to the vehicle and is transferable when or if the vehicle is sold.