XPeng has launched the facelifted P7 sedan in China under a new name, P7i, and with significant upgrades in terms of interior design and connectivity, driver assistance, performance, range, and charging.

Starting with the driver assistance features, the Tesla Model 3 rival has moved to a superior hardware platform, consisting of dual-LiDAR units and dual Nvidia Drive Orin-X SoCs capable of up to 508 TOPS of computing power on Max and Wing AWD versions. That's a whopping 17-fold increase from the previous models.

Powered by a 31-sensor architecture with enhanced 360-degree perception capability, the P7i is designed to achieve L4 ADAS functions in certain scenarios. The electric sedan is equipped with the company's XNGP all-scenario driver assistance system, capable of performing City NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot), enhanced Highway NGP and LCC (Lane Centering Control) functions.

Moving inside the cockpit, the XPeng P7i features improved voice command recognition thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P chipset powering the company's proprietary Xmart OS 4.0 operating system. The P7i's all-scenario Voice Assistance 2.0 provides real-time, continuous voice command recognition, covering all four seating positions inside the car.

The smart cockpit is complemented by a full touch-enabled infotainment system offering optimized control and driving experience through a Surrounding Reality (SR) dashboard display, which provides a 360-degree simulation of the surrounding road and environment conditions. The P7i also boasts a 7.1.4 Dolby Atoms sound system with 20 speakers.

The cabin has seen a comprehensive styling upgrade as well, with the P7i gaining a new steering wheel, 14.96-inch main display and 10.25-inch digital cluster, redesigned center console, improved seating ergonomics and seat angles, and Nappa leather upholstery in a light gray color scheme.

On the outside, the changes are very subtle, with XPeng noting aerodynamics upgrades that lowered the drag coefficient to just 0.236, and an exclusive Kaitoke green exterior finish.

More range, shorter charging and acceleration times

When it comes to performance, facelifted XPeng P7i RWD variants now offer up to 436 miles (702 kilometers) of range on the CLTC test cycle, and can add 149 miles (240 km) of range in just 10 minutes of DC fast charging. Charging from 10 to 80 percent SoC takes under 30 minutes.

The P7i 610Max and 610Wing AWD variants can accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds. Dual-motor AWD models produce 348 kilowatts (466 horsepower) and 558 pound-feet (757 Newton-meters) of torque, while single-motor RWD variants deliver 203 kW (272 hp) and 324 lb-ft (440 Nm). Stopping power is ensured by Brembo four-wheel brake discs and Brembo four-piston calipers on the front wheels.

2023 XPeng P7i thermal management system

Perhaps more importantly, XPeng has added the X-HP 2.0 integrated thermal management system with a maximum cooling capacity of 8.5kW – 88.9 percent higher than before. This allows the new P7i to maintain a speed of 118 mph (190 kph) for 30 minutes continuously, without the risk of battery or motor overheating. The system is also said to optimize driving range by as much as 15 percent in winter conditions.

XPeng will start customer deliveries of the P7i in China this month, with prices starting from $36,230 (249,900 yuan) for the base 702Pro model.