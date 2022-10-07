Xpeng recently took the wraps off its largest and most luxurious vehicle, the G9 electric SUV, that will serve as the flagship model in its lineup. The G9 was apparently designed to woo buyers away from similar ICE premium SUVs, and specifically benchmarked against the Porsche Cayenne, and this review finds it thoroughly competent and the best Xpeng model to date.

The G9 is Xpeng’s fourth offering, after the G3 crossover and P5 and P7 sedans. Wheelsboy, an English-speaking car review channel from China, rates the G9 very highly, praising it for its tasteful exterior look and its surprisingly high quality interior which is a cut above any previous Xpeng model.

Weelsboy also shared its gallery of G9 photos with us, giving us a much better look at the vehicle than we had before. Those are the photos in the gallery embedded right below and they positively highlight the G9’s classy interior and exterior design, putting this electric SUV in a very good light.

And even though no part of it appears inspired by the Porsche Cayenne, or any other model for that matter, it certainly seems to successfully pull off the premium electric SUV look for its exterior and interior. It has clearly been designed to appeal to a global audience that will cross-shop it against similar vehicles from established brands.

Just like other Xpeng models, though, the G9 can be equipped with two LiDAR units embedded in the front bumper, a fairly unique feature in the industry (and almost exclusively present only on Chinese cars). These sensors will grant the vehicle an unmatched view of the road, according to the automaker, allowing it to notice obstacles even in dark conditions and poor visibility. It also has radar and cameras and Xpeng says it has excellent safety credentials.

Powering the Xpeng G9 is a 98 kWh battery pack that feeds juice to a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 320 horsepower. Buyers will be able to opt for a dual-motor setup that brings all-wheel drive and a combined power output of 543 horsepower, while providing a claimed range of up to 404 miles (650 km) according to the CLTC test cycle.