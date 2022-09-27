The Xpeng P7 Performance Wing Edition offered in Norway has been recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland, who already had an opportunity to test the Chinese version two years ago.

As we can see in the video, the Chinese rival of the Tesla Model 3 is quite weird in many ways, and we are not even talking about the Gullwing doors. Bjørn Nyland highlights various sounds of the infotainment, some unusual things with the drive assist system, including warnings and disengagement procedure, as well as issues with locking the car.

There are also many positive things like comfortable seats and good noise insulation (better than Tesla Model 3), according to the video.

The driving range of the Xpeng P7 Performance Wing Edition (AWD) has been negatively affected by increased energy consumption at 4-8°C (compared to the test of the Chinese version at 18-21°C, two years ago). Another thing is that the European version of the car is some 80 kg heavier (2,240 kg total with the driver).

During the test, Bjørn Nyland assumed that the available battery capacity of this version is 72.3 kWh.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the car achieved an energy consumption of 193 Wh/km (311 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 376 km (234 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 244 Wh/km (393 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 299 km (186 miles).

Estimated results are not bad, but at the same time, not as good as in the case of the Tesla Model 3, which is targeted as a benchmark. We guess that the results are comparable or a bit better than in the case of the Polestar 2 (in the same conditions).

2022 Xpeng P7 Performance Wing Edition

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 376 km (234 miles)

energy consumption of 193 Wh/km (311 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 72.3 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 8°C

19" Michelin PS4 (245/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: