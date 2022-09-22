Faraday Future's FF 91 luxury EV may not have a firm production start date yet, but it has an EPA range rating.

The California-based startup has announced that its first vehicle was officially certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency to have a rating of 381 miles (613 kilometers) of range. In the press release announcing the news, the EV startup says the range rating is based on a fully equipped FF 91 riding on 22-inch wheels.

Faraday Future claims the rating is a significant increase from the company's previous estimates of 300+ miles and makes the FF 91 "a leader in miles of range in the luxury electrified vehicle market." The company seems to conveniently forget about the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, an electric luxury car that's EPA-rated at 520 miles.

"The confirmation of our 381 miles of range by the EPA is truly exciting news for FF and validates what we know about the FF 91: the segment leading FF 91 will be the first high-end, high-performance, luxury, intelligent EV and will reset customer expectations for both driver and passenger experience." Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of Faraday Future

Gallery: Faraday Future builds first production-intent FF 91 flagship EV

The company's head honcho added that the EPA certification is "a huge step in getting this car in the hands of our users."

The Faraday Future FF 91 boasts 1,050 horsepower (783 kilowatts) from three electric motors that help accelerate the car from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.39 seconds according to the company's website. The battery capacity is a generous 130 kWh.

Designed in Los Angeles and engineered in Los Angeles and China, the FF 91 is currently in pre-production for testing and validation purposes at the FF ieFactory California in Hanford. Earlier this month, Faraday Future said it planned to begin series production and customer deliveries before the end of the year.

You should obviously take that with a grain of salt considering that the FF 91 has been delayed so many times since 2017 when it was first unveiled. On top of that, the company's financial situation is precarious; as of August 26, Faraday Future announced that its cash balance had dropped to just $47.2 million, way down on the $276 million it reported at the end of Q1.

The startup is currently taking preorders for the FF 91 Futurist mid-range model, charging a $1,500 deposit.