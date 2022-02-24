EV startup Faraday Future has built the first production-intent FF 91 featuring production-specification components at its plant in Hanford, California.

By manufacturing the first pre-production FF 91 flagship EV, Faraday Future says it has marked manufacturing milestone #4—"pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification."

As a result, the company claims it remains on track to start production in the third quarter of this year. However, in a December 2021 press release, the target was listed as summer 2022, so it looks like the start of production has been pushed back by at least two months.

Faraday Future will build several production-intent vehicles in the coming months for vehicle testing and validation, as well as final certification.

Gallery: Faraday Future builds first production-intent FF 91 flagship EV

"Building the first production-intent vehicle at the Hanford plant is an important step towards reaching the start of production in Q3. This iteration is the closest to the FF 91 production model we've seen to-date. The FF 91 is expected to be the first ultra-luxury EV to reach the market, with a unique driver and passenger experience." Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing at Faraday Future

Faraday Future has now marked the fourth of seven manufacturing milestones it laid out in October 2021. The next ones are to start major mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems to support equipment installation, complete construction and equipment installation in final vehicle manufacturing areas, and start of production.

Available to reserve now on the automaker’s website, the FF 91 ultra-luxury EV is said to deliver "the next generation of mobility in luxury, performance, and technology." Faraday Future describes it as a high-performance EV with "unique Internet, Autonomous, and Intelligence (I.A.I.) technology capabilities that enables the vehicle's unique third internet living space."

You can learn more about Faraday Future's flagship and see the first pre-production model taken out for a spin in the video above. The 25-minute livestream presentation also includes statements from CEO Carsten Breitfeld (ex-Byton CEO) and Jia Yueting, former Faraday Future CEO now turned chief product and user officer.