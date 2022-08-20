The top-of-the-line BMW i4 M50 version has been recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland in summer weather conditions and did not disappoint.

According to the specs, the BMW i4 M50 has a WLTP range of up to 510 km (317 miles), while the EPA result in the US is 270 miles (434 km), considering 19" wheels. The all-wheel drive M50 is equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery (81.5 kWh usable).

According to the video, the BMW i4 M50 with 19" wheels and at a temperature of about 16-18°C, the car is able to match or even slightly exceed the WLTP value.

During the test, Bjørn Nyland assumes that the available battery capacity of this version is 80.3 kWh. Measures of energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed him to estimate the range and, as usual, compare the results with other models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the i4 M50 achieved an energy consumption of 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 518 km (322 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 217 Wh/km (349 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 370 km (230 miles).

2022 BMW i4 M50

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 518 km (322 miles)

energy consumption of 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 80.3 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

19" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (245/40-19 front and 255/40-19 rear)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 370 km (230 miles); down 29%

energy consumption of 217 Wh/km (349 Wh/mile); up 40%

used battery capacity: 80.3 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 16°C

19" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (245/40-19 front and 255/40-19 rear)

Those results are significantly better than in the previous cold weather (and wet) range test of the BMW i4 M50. Range is about a third higher (34% at 56 mph) compared to the same version, although equipped with different 19" tires and at a temperature of 1-2°C.

2022 BMW i4 M50 [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 385 km (239 miles)

energy consumption of 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 79.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Pirelli P Zero Winter (245/40-19 front and 255/40-19 rear)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 285 km (177 miles); down 26%

energy consumption of 279 Wh/km (449 Wh/mile); up 35%

used battery capacity: 79.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 2°C

19" Pirelli P Zero Winter (245/40-19 front and 255/40-19 rear)

If we compare the all-wheel-drive BMW i4 M50 with the entry-level rear-wheel drive BMW i4 eDrive40, range tested in summer conditions in July, it turns out that the eDrive40 (18" wheels, the same tires) has about 15-18% more range than the M50.

In other words, the M50 offers better performance but is expected to have slightly less range and, of course, it's a more expensive version.

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 599 km (372 miles)

energy consumption of 134 Wh/km (216 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 80.3 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

18" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (245/40-18 front and 255/40-18 rear)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: