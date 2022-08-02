The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is another electric model that was range tested by Bjørn Nyland, who previously had an opportunity to check out also the regular Extended Range versions.

The dual motor, all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with 20" Pirelli P Zero tires was tested at a temperature of about 14-16°C.

Bjørn Nyland assumes that the available battery capacity of this version is 85.6 kWh (out of some 98.8 kWh total). Measures of energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed him to estimate the range and, as usual, compare the results with other models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Ford Mustang Mach-E achieved an energy consumption of 198 Wh/km (319 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 432 km (268 miles). At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 271 Wh/km (436 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 316 km (196 miles).

According to EPA, this version should get about 270 mi (434 km) of range.

The range results are not bad, however, the numbers are lower than in the case of other crossover/SUV models (see at 15:15), including the Tesla Model Y Performance or Volkswagen ID.4 GTX with smaller batteries. The key issue is the energy consumption - higher than in the case of competitors.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT (ER AWD)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 432 km (268 miles)

energy consumption of 198 Wh/km (319 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 85.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 16°C

20" Pirelli P Zero (245/45-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 316 km (196 miles); down 27%

energy consumption of 271 Wh/km (436 Wh/mile); up 37%

used battery capacity: 85.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 14°C

20" Pirelli P Zero (245/45-20)

Compared to the Ford Mustang Mach-E ER RWD tested a year ago, the results are noticeably lower (by more than 10%), which indicates that the GT version with 20" wheels (instead of 18") and an additional front motor, sacrifices some of the range for performance.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E ER RWD

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 535 km (333 miles)

energy consumption of 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 85.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

18" Continental PreCon 6 (225/60-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 357 km (222 miles); down 33%

energy consumption of 240 Wh/km (386 Wh/mile); up 50%

used battery capacity: 85.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 15°C

18" Continental PreCon 6 (225/60-18)

For those who are interested, here is a report about the Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD version in winter conditions.