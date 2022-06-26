In the most recent episode, Bjørn Nyland range tested the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX with a 82 kWh battery. Actually, two cars were tested, as the first one happened to have a faulty battery module (lower usable capacity) and had to be returned.

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX with 21" wheels was tested in dry conditions at a temperature of about 20°C. Using the average energy consumption and available battery capacity (the second car), Bjørn Nyland estimates solid range results.

In Europe, "GTX" is used for all-wheel drive version of Volkswagen ID. models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the car is expected to get a range of 477 km (296 miles) with an average energy usage of 154 Wh/km (248 Wh/mile). At 120 km/h (75 mph), the range is 23% lower - 367 km (228 miles), because of the higher energy consumption of 220 Wh/km (354 Wh/mile).

2022 Volkswagen ID.5 GTX (82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 477 km (296 miles)

energy consumption of 154 Wh/km (248 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 73.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

21" Pirelli Scorpion (235/45-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 367 km (228 miles) ; down 23%

; down 23% energy consumption of 220 Wh/km (354 Wh/mile); up 43%

used battery capacity: 73.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

21" Pirelli Scorpion (255/40-21)

An interesting thing is also the comparison with the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, equipped with a similar battery (82 kWh) and the same wheels. According to the video, the ID.5 GTX has a bit lower energy consumption and more range than the ID.5 GTX (nearly 5% at 90 km/h and over 11% at 120 km/h). The aerodynamics is probably the main reason.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX (82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 456 km (283 miles)

energy consumption of 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 75 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 22°C

21" Pirelli Scorpion (235/45-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 330 km (205 miles) ; down 28%

; down 28% energy consumption of 221 Wh/km (356 Wh/mile); up 38%

used battery capacity: 74.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 24°C

21" Pirelli Scorpion (255/40-21)

After the decent result also in the banana box test (with a tiny difference between the ID.4 and ID.5), the ID.5 GTX appears to be a very interesting member of the ID. family.

For all those hungry for more ID.5 GTX tests, here is a set of results from acceleration, braking, and noise tests: