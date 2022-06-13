The all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, in the top-of-the-line Platinum version, was recently range tested by Out of Spec Reviews’ Kyle Conner.

This version is equipped with a 131 kWh Extended Range battery pack (usable capacity) and 22-inch wheels. According to the EPA, the Combined range is 300 miles (483 km), while the Highway range is 267.6 miles (430.6 km).

During the loop-style range test from 100% to 0% state-of-charge (SOC), at a constant speed of 70 mph (113 km/h), and in almost ideal weather conditions, Kyle Conner was pretty close to achieving EPA Highway value.

According to the video, the Ford F-150 Lightning is very comfortable and quiet at 70 mph. The truck displayed a "Driving range low" message at about 19% SOC and about 50 miles (80 km) of range remaining.

A slight power limitation was noted at around 8% SOC, with 20 miles (32 km) remaining. Kyle Conner decided to leave the highway after 250 miles of driving at 70 mph, and continue on side roads at lower speeds as necessary.

At 0% SOC, the car showed 257.7 miles driven and 1 mile of range left, but the Car Scanner app was indicating 4.3% SOC (probably including some beyond zero reserve). The available power output was still at about two-thirds of the normal level - enough to maintain 55 mph (88 km/h).

Soon afterward, the car displayed "Depleted battery, stay safely now" info, while the app was reporting 3.84% SOC. At 258.3 miles the truck was still going 41 mph (66 km/h), the app was at 2.22% SOC.

The truck's ability to drive completely died at 259.9 miles, and was not able to restart to drive any further to a nearby fast-charging station.

The final result is almost 260 miles (418 km) to a dead stop, which is 97.1% of the EPA Highway value. Energy consumption was 2.0 mi/kWh or 500 Wh/mile (311 Wh/km). The entire experiment took over 4 hours (excluding the last miles).

Results in brief (according to the video):

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

Extended Range battery (131 kWh usable), AWD, 22" stock wheels

Mileage: 1,500 miles (2,414 km)

Achieved range: almost 260 miles (418 km)

or up to about 258 miles (415 km) before "Depleted battery, stay safely now"

(the last miles at a decreased speed)

Energy consumption: 2.0 mi/kWh or 500 Wh/mile (311 Wh/km)

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER - EPA numbers