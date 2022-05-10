The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has just entered the US market this month. Meanwhile, the EPA listed a little bit more range and efficiency data.

The EPA Combined range values were already known since March:

Standard Range (all trims): 230 miles (370 km)

Extended Range (all trims, except of Platinum): 320 miles (515 km)

Platinum trim: 300 miles (483 km)

Now we can take a look also at the EPA City and EPA Highway numbers, which will give us a better idea of what to expect.

Especially interesting is the EPA Highway range, as it's a better indicator of what to expect during long-distance travel. As it turns out, none of the Ford F-150 Lightning versions are able to reach 300 miles of EPA Highway.

The Standard Range version is barely exceeding 200 miles, while the ER tops at 283 miles:

Standard Range (all trims): 201.6 mi (324.4 km)

Extended Range (all trims, except of Platinum): 283.1 mi (455.5 km)

Platinum trim: 267.6 mi (430.6 km)

We are eager to test the Ford F-150 Lightning at a constant speed of 70 mph, as we do with other electric models.

In the case of the EPA City range, the values are much higher, which most likely is related to lower aerodynamic drag at lower speeds.

Standard Range (all trims): 253.2 mi (407.4 km)

Extended Range (all trims, except of Platinum): 350.2 mi (563.5 km)

Platinum trim: 326.5 mi (525.3 km)

According to the EPA's website, Ford tested its cars in the 2-cycle version of the test. An interesting finding is that for each of the three versions, there is info that the Combined range has been voluntarily lowered from 303 miles, but we assume that it applies only to the Platinum version (and in the other two cases, maybe it's simply a bug).

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning SR

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning SR :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 230 mi (370 km)

253.2 mi (407.4 km)

201.6 mi (324.4 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 303 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km)

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

61 MPGe: 552 Wh/mi (343 Wh/km)

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning ER

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning ER :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 320 mi (515 km)

350.2 mi (563.5 km)

283.1 mi (455.5 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 303 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi (332 Wh/km)

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 300 mi (483 km)

326.5 mi (525.3 km)

267.6 mi (430.6 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 303 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi (317 Wh/km)

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km)

If we compare the Ford F-150 Lightning ER to the 2022 Rivian R1T, it turns out that the range and efficiency results are pretty similar.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning comparison

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(usable)

(kWh) EPA

Range 2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" AWD 98 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" AWD 98 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" AWD 98 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" AWD 131 300 mi

(483 km)

Prices: