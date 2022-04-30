Ford announced that F-150 Lightning customers will benefit from more power and payload capacity and range than they expected from their trucks.

According to the company, the final production version will soon enter the market and offer better specs than originally targeted and announced when the truck was revealed in May 2021.

First of all, the Ford F-150 Lightning will have a bit more power (maximum torque remains at 1,050 Nm/775 lb.-ft.):

Standard Range Battery (SR): 452 horsepower

(up by 26 hp or 6.1% from the targeted 426 hp)

452 horsepower (up by 26 hp or 6.1% from the targeted 426 hp) Extended Range Battery (ER): 580 horsepower

(up by 17 hp or 2.9% from the targeted 563 hp)

The payload capacity is higher by 235 pounds (107 kg) or 11.7%. In the SR version, it will be 2,235 lbs (1,014 kg) of maximum available payload capability, instead of 2,000 lbs (907 kg).

The third positive change is more range - but in this case, we don't think it's new info. That's because Ford highlights up to 320 miles (515 km) of EPA range in some of the trims (XLT and Lariat) of the ER version, compared to the target of 300 miles. We've known about that for over a month.

Nonetheless, it's always great to hear that the final product is better than the initial specs released at the unveiling.

Ford is now busy preparing customer deliveries of the first vehicles, starting with the Pro Series (for fleet customers). The company also promises continuous improvement to the vehicle.

Dapo Adewusi, F-150 Lightning vehicle engineering manager said:

“We were seriously focused on raising the bar on this truck, including after we revealed it, so we can deliver more for our customers. And our drive for continuous improvement will get a big boost when we start getting feedback and ideas from customers when they receive their Lightnings.”

Meanwhile, Ford already is working on a next-generation electric pickup model (separate to the F-150), which potentially might offer a range of over 400 miles (644 km).