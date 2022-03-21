Ford has officially confirmed the recently emerged EPA range numbers for the upcoming all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup.

The manufacturer announced EPA Combined range values for all trim levels and both battery versions (Standard Range and Extended Range), emphasizing that in the case of ER battery, the range is actually 20 miles higher than the target.

In short, customers should expect:

Standard Range: 230 miles (370 km)

Extended Range (all trims, except of Platinum*): 320 miles (515 km)

Platinum trim: 300 miles (483 km)

Here is a more detailed view of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EPA range values:

Pro 18"

(SR): 230 miles (370 km)

(ER - fleets): 320 miles (515 km)

(SR; 18"): 230 miles (370 km)

(ER; 20"): 320 miles (515 km)

(SR): 230 miles (370 km)

(ER): 320 miles (515 km)

(ER): 300 miles (483 km)

It's worth noting that some of the versions have different wheel sizes (by 2"), but the same EPA numbers. Potentially, the numbers might be leveled to the lowest, so we are eager to see the test results showing whether Pro SR (18") is really the same as the Lariat SR (20"). The same concerns Pro ER (18") and XLT/Lariat ER (20").

Linda Zhang, chief program engineer, F-150 Lightning said:

“We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers,”

Additionally, Ford confirms that it is on track to start customer deliveries of the first F-150 Lightning this Spring.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(usable)

(kWh) EPA

Range 2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" AWD 98 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" AWD 98 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" AWD 98 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" AWD 131 300 mi

(483 km)

