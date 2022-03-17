The long-awaited EPA range and efficiency numbers for the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup finally emerged, but not yet on the EPA's website, but via Monroney Stickers, shared on f150gen14.com forum. We assume that they are true.

The manufacturer estimated that the two battery versions will offer 230 miles (Standard Range battery) or 300-320 miles (Extended Range battery) of EPA range.

According to four Monroney Stickers, shown for Pro (SR and ER), Lariat (ER) and Platinum (ER) versions, Ford achieved the 230-mile target for the SR and beat the ER target by 20 miles, achieving 320 miles.

Pro 18"

(SR): 230 miles (370 km)

(ER - fleets): 320 miles (515 km)

(SR; 18"): N/A (potentially the same as Pro SR)

(ER; 20"): N/A (potentially the same as Lariat ER)

(SR): N/A (potentially the same as Pro SR)

(ER): 320 miles (515 km)

(ER): 300 miles (483 km)

Some of the versions (XLT SR/ER and Lariat SR with 20" wheels) are not yet listed on the forum.

The difference between the Platinum ER and Lariat ER, of 20 miles, is actually not that big, considering bigger wheels and slightly higher weight (see comprehensive specs here).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(usable)

(kWh) EPA

Range 2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" AWD 98 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" AWD 98 230 mi*

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" AWD 131 320 mi*

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" AWD 98 230 mi*

(370 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" AWD 131 320 mi

(515 km) 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" AWD 131 300 mi

(483 km)

* estimated/unofficial values

An interesting thing is that the ER battery versions (aside from Platinum) get 320 miles, compared to 314 miles of Rivian R1T.

Images shared by f150gen14com forum:

2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR Monroney Sticker

2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) Monroney Sticker

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER Monroney Sticker

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER Monroney Sticker

Efficiency

Now let's take a look at the efficiency numbers of the four listed versions. Interestingly, no big difference between the Pro SR and ER versions.

2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18"

2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs Combined

City

Highway 230 mi (370 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km)

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

61 MPGe: 552 Wh/mi (343 Wh/km)

2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18"

2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs Combined

City

Highway 320 mi (515 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi (332 Wh/km)

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20"

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs Combined

City

Highway 320 mi (515 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi (332 Wh/km)

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22"

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs Combined

City

Highway 300 mi (483 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi (317 Wh/km)

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km)

The results are very similar to the Rivian R1T (below), which has a smaller battery and is a smaller vehicle (between full-size and mid-size). We guess that the reason might be the quad motor powertrain, a bit more complex than the dual motor in the Ford F-150 Lightning:

2022 Rivian R1T (QM, Large pack, 21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 314 mi (505 km)

331.8 mi (533.9 km)

292.9 mi (471.3 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)

66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi (317 Wh/km)

Prices of the Ford F-150 Lightning:

