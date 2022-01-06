The Ford F-150 Lightning pricing has been announced and we already collected most of the details about all ot he trim levels. In this post, we will focus on the single most important option of the electric F-150 - the battery option.

There are two battery options: Standard Range Battery (SR) and Extended Range Battery (ER) and the ER adds $10,000 to the MSRP.

As we will see, the battery option will affect all the EV-related specs, not only the battery capacity and range, but power output, acceleration, charging time and towing capability will change as well.

Unfortunately, Ford's retail lineup for F-150 Lightning is a bit complicated and pushes customers up to higher, more expensive trims to get the ER option. For the sake of this comparison, we will check out the Lariat trim - ER vs. SR, as it appears to be the only retail trim that offers a $10,000 ER option without associated other stuff (like the XLT).

Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat: ER vs SR

In December, Ford's livestream indicated a net (usable) battery capacity of 98 kWh in the Standard Range Battery and 131 kWh in the Extended Range Battery. We assume that the total capacity might be 110 kWh and 145 kWh (our guess), respectively. That's a 33 kWh difference in net capacity and a 35 kWh (or almost 32%) in the total capacity.

The target EPA range is 300 miles (483 km) for the ER version, 70 miles or about 30% more than in the case of the SR version - 230 miles (370 km).

While both versions are dual-motor, all-wheel drive, the switch to ER will result also in a higher system output of up to 420 kW. That's 32% more than in the SR version (318 kW). The peak torque remains the same at 1,050 Nm. It's expected that the ER will accelerate quicker, but we don't have data yet.

The ER vehicle has an estimated curb weight of 6,750 lbs (3,062 kg). That's about 500 lbs (227 kg) or 8% more than the SR - 6,250 lbs (2,835 kg). The payload is the same - up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg), but the towing capability is improved (with the Max Trailer Tow Package) up to 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg). That's 2,300 lbs (1,043 kg) or 30% more than in the case of the SR - up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg).

In terms of charging, as far as we know, the onboard charger in the ER is 19.2 kW, compared to 11.3 kW in the SR. That's a 70% increase, which slightly shortens the charging time (as long as there is a 19.2 kW AC Level 2 charging point available). We wish that Ford's info in the online configurator would be more detailed, but it is not.

In terms of DC fast charging, peak power is not expected to exceed 150 kW in either version, but considering the charging time from 15% to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) - 41 minutes in the ER and 44 minutes in the SR, the ER will charge at a noticeably higher rate.

Pricewise, the $10,000 ER option adds just about 15% to the Lariat price - not a big deal, considering that it improves most of the things by roughly a third. Another thing is that the SR range might simply be too low for many applications.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 145 kWh*

(131 kWh net) 31.8% 110 kWh*

(98 kWh net) EPA Range Combined 300 mi*

(483 km) 30.4% 230 mi*

(370 km) Specs 0-60 mph mid-4-sec (target) Peak power 420 kW 32.1% 318 kW Charging AC On-board charger: 19.2 kW

Info: 15-100% SOC in 8 h;

1 hour to add 30 miles On-board charger: 11.3 kW

Info: 15-100% SOC in 10 h;

1 hour to add 19 miles DC Peak charging power: 150 kW

Info: 15-80% SOC in 41 min;

10 minutes to ad 54 miles Peak charging power: 150 kW

Info: 15-80% SOC in 44 min;

10 minutes to ad 41 miles Prices MSRP $77,474 14.8% $67,474 Dest. Charge +$1,695 +$1,695 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $71,669 16.2% $61,669

Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: ER vs SR

The ER option is not available on the retail Pro version, while in the XLT, it's associated with other stuff that costs $9,500. This is why below, we will compare the Pro with the ER option available for fleet customers - with the SR option.

Due to a much lower starting MSRP, the ER option happens to increase the price by 25%, and by over 29%, considering the federal tax credit of $7,500.

For reference, the least expensive retail XLT ER version starts at an MSRP of $72,474.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 145 kWh*

(131 kWh net) 31.8% 110 kWh*

(98 kWh net) EPA Range Combined 300 mi*

(483 km) 30.4% 230 mi*

(370 km) Specs 0-60 mph mid-4-sec (target) Peak power 420 kW 32.1% 318 kW Charging AC On-board charger: 19.2 kW

Info: 15-100% SOC in 8 h;

1 hour to add 30 miles On-board charger: 11.3 kW

Info: 15-100% SOC in 10 h;

1 hour to add 19 miles DC Peak charging power: 150 kW

Info: 15-80% SOC in 41 min;

10 minutes to ad 54 miles Peak charging power: 150 kW

Info: 15-80% SOC in 44 min;

10 minutes to ad 41 miles Prices MSRP $49,974 25% $39,974 Dest. Charge +$1,695 +$1,695 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $44,169 29.3% $34,169

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" $39,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $34,169 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" $49,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $44,169 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" $52,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $47,169 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" $72,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $66,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" $67,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $61,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" $77,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $71,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" $90,874 +$1,695 $7,500 $85,069

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Peak

output

2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" AWD 110* 230 mi*

(370 km) 318 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" AWD 145* 300 mi*

(483 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" AWD 110* 230 mi*

(370 km) 318 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" AWD 145* 300 mi*

(483 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" AWD 110* 230 mi*

(370 km) 318 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" AWD 145* 300 mi*

(483 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" AWD 145* 280 mi*

(451 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm

* estimated/unofficial values