Chevrolet has finally lifted the veils off its first all-electric pickup truck, the 2024 Silverado EV based on GM’s Ultium EV platform.

Going head to head with the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV has the major advantage of being built from the ground up as an electric vehicle—the Lightning uses a modified version of the ICE F-150 platform.

Offered exclusively in Crew Cab configuration, the Silverado EV promises a “boundary-breaking combination of capability, performance and versatility, along with advanced technologies that can evolve the vehicle over time.”

Cheapest model? Silverado EV Work Truck starting at $39,900

As Chevrolet’s best-selling nameplate, the Silverado EV is a hugely important model for GM since it will offer a lower starting MSRP than the GMC Hummer EV and the upcoming GMC Sierra Denali EV.

That’s because Chevy will offer a fleet-oriented Silverado EV Work Truck (WT) priced from $39,900 (excluding destination and freight charges) with the standard battery pack. The first variant to arrive in spring 2023 will be the Silverado EV WT with the largest battery pack offering a range of 400 miles (643 km) and up to 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg) trailering capacity.

The WT will launch first for fleet customers, offering 510 hp and 615 lb-ft (832 Nm) of torque, 8,000 pounds (3,628 kg) of towing, and 1,200 pounds (544 kg) of payload. Later on, a fleet-exclusive model will offer up to 20,000 pounds (9,071 kg) max trailering with the max tow package.

Fully Loaded RST First Edition priced at $105,000

In the fall of 2023, Chevrolet will introduce the fully loaded Silverado EV RST First Edition model with a 400-mile range and an MSRP of $105,000 (plus destination and freight charges).

This model (as well as non-First Edition RST variants) will pack 664 horsepower and more than 780 lb-ft (1,056 Nm) of torque from an e4WD system with the available max power Wide Open Watts Mode, enabling 0-60 acceleration in under 4.5 seconds. When it comes to capability, the RST will offer up to 10,000 lbs of maximum trailering and up to 1,300 lbs (589 kg) of payload.

Customer splurging more than a hundred grand on the RST First Edition will also get goodies like four-wheel steering, Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension (raises or lowers up to 2 inches/50 mm), Multi-Flex Midgate that expands cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear row passenger, and available Multi-Flex Tailgate with power release.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

The range-topping Silverado EV will also get 17-inch LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighboring 11-inch reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches. Finally, the RST First Edition will also get Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology with trailering capability.

Both the Silverado EV WT and RST will get standard DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, enabling approximately 100 miles (161 km) of range to be added in 10 minutes based on GM estimates. The trucks will also offer up to 10.2 kW of offboard power at up to 10 outlets combined with the available accessory power bar. With the required equipment, the Silverado EV can even power a home or charge another EV using the available accessory charge cord.

Ultium EV platform reinvents the Silverado

The new body architecture is said to integrate the capability Silverado customers expect from a full-size pickup in terms of strength, durability and performance. As a bonus, GM says the Ultium platform offers a more comfortable, confident ride both on- and off-road, thanks in part to the independent front and rear suspensions.

From a design standpoint, the Silverado EV looks like a major evolution of the current ICE model, adopting a more athletic and modern exterior with a front end sculpted to efficiently direct air down the body side (significantly reducing drag and turbulence).

Actually, GM says the Silverado EV WT will have “one of the lowest drag coefficients of any available production full-size pickup truck.”

The shorter front overhang gives the truck a more aggressive stance as well as more space and forward visibility. This also frees up space for the second row that can accommodate 6 ft (1.83 m) tall passengers comfortably.

The Silverado EV also has a lockable frunk called eTrunk that provides enough room to fit a large hard-side suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers.

Another practicality highlight is the available Multi-Flex Midgate that maximizes the storage capacity of the RST’s 5-foot-11-inch (1.80-meter) bed in combination with the 40/60 second-row seat, enabling up to 10 feet 10 inches (3.30 meters) of load floor and storage capability with the tailgate open. A tonneau cover will also be offered as an option.

As for the interior design, the Silverado EV has a completely new dashboard that looks more like what you’d find in a regular passenger car than a full-size pickup. Less bulky than the dash of the current Silverado 1500, it’s dominated by the two big displays powered by GM’s Ultifi Linux-based software platform that enables OTA updates.

Following the initial launch of the WT and RST First Edition, GM will unleash the full Silverado EV portfolio including RST, Trail Boss, and more, with MSRPs around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000, and more.

You can already reserve your Silverado EV at chevrolet.com starting today at 1 p.m. ET.