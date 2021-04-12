We've seen this comparison and debate many times. However, it's been a while since someone dived into the details related to Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise. Tesla constantly updates its features via over-the-air software updates, and it's moving forward with major updates to its Full Self-Driving Beta software, which is available on every car in its lineup and includes cars that aren't brand new.

Meanwhile, GM is launching its driver-assistance tech more quietly, and it's only available on new and upcoming models. A year ago, it said the feature would be available on seven new vehicles this year, and 12 total within two years. It also said that it would add 70,000 more miles of roads that allow the tech to be engaged.

Sadly, we couldn't find any specific, reputable information regarding exactly how those plans are working out. However, the Super Cruise section of Cadillac's site provides the following details:

"Offered on the 2018-2020 CT6, 2021 CT4, CT5 and Escalade, and forthcoming 2023 LYRIQ, available Super Cruise is the first true hands-free driving-assistance feature for compatible roads (2021 CT4 and CT5: late availability starting early 2021)."

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Black Tesla believes Tesla Autopilot is the better option, which is probably what you'll hear from just about any Tesla owner. However, he put together the video above to show precisely why he thinks Tesla has the edge here.

Black Tesla explains that while everyone is entitled to their opinion, he feels like Tesla's Autopilot is often misunderstood and misrepresented in the media. For example, while Super Cruise is a "hands-free" system, it only works on the highway, and more specifically, it only works on "mapped" and "approved" highways.

Rather than simply saying Autopilot is better since it works on city streets, too, Black Tesla simply focuses on highway driving, since GM's tech can only compete with Tesla on highways at this point. More specifically, he highlights Tesla's "Navigate on Autopilot" features as it compares to the competing Super Cruise technology.

Tesla Autopilot doesn't rely on mapped, approved roads, but rather, it can be engaged virtually anywhere. This is because it deals with semi-autonomous driving and situations in real-time, using vision and artificial intelligence.

Check out the short video for all the details. Then, let us know what you think: Autopilot or Super Cruise? Have you experienced both? Share your wisdom and insight with us in the comment section below.