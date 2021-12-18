As you may have seen, GMC recently teased an all-electric version of the Sierra. Available exclusively in top Denali trim, the electric Sierra will be shown in full next year. However, in the meantime automotive design YouTuber AutoYa has created a detailed render based on what's been shown thus far.

The electric Sierra will be built on GM's Ultium platform and feature the firm's next-gen battery architecture, meaning a range of over 400 miles should be possible. It will be produced at GM's Factory Zero in Michigan alongside the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

In terms of pricing, given the gasoline Sierra Denali starts at $56,800 we'd expect the all-electric version to have a base point of around $65k. This would place it as a close competitor with the Rivian R1T, which is more of a luxury-oriented "adventure truck" rather than a workhorse.

The Sierra Denali EV should be similar, with a high price and luxury finish targeting it at wealthy individuals rather than bulk-buying companies. That said, it will be interesting to see if it will have the same crazy performance figures as the Hummer EV (1,000+ hp, 0-60 mph in 3 secs).