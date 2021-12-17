GMC has officially started the production and customer deliveries of its extraordinary, all-electric supertruck - the GMC Hummer EV pickup.
According to the press release, multiple vehicles have been produced at the Factory ZERO and are ready for customer deliveries. Those are the first Ultium-based electric vehicles ever.
The company starts with the top-of-the-line Edition 1 version with Interstellar White exterior and unique Lunar Horizon interior, which has an MSRP of $110,295.
GM President Mark Reuss said:
“We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future. With our Ultium Platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the GMC HUMMER EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance.”
The first unit - VIN 001 was auctioned at a price of $2.5 million.
"VIN 001 of the Edition 1 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup was auctioned March 27, 2021, at Barrett-Jackson at a hammer price of $2.5 million with proceeds benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first responder Stephen Siller. The foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty."
GMC highlights a few most important features that makes the GMC Hummer EV special:
- 4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk – allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.
- Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode – enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.
- Watts to Freedom – a driver-selectable experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds.
- Super Cruise – a driver-assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols
The range of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is 329 miles (529 km), which is quite impressive considering the size, weight and shape of the vehicle. Nonetheless, the initial target was 350+ miles (563+ km).
Not only is the range is amazing. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 3 seconds.
GMC Hummer EV pickup:
- Edition 1 (Fall 2021): $110,295 (MSRP) - reservations full
range of 329 miles (529 km)
- 3X (Fall 2022): $99,995 (MSRP)
range of 300+ miles (483+ km)
- 2X (Spring 2023): $89,995 (MSRP)
range of 300+ miles (483+ km)
- 2 (Spring 2024): $79,995 (MSRP)
range of 250+ miles (402+ km)
