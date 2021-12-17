GMC has officially started the production and customer deliveries of its extraordinary, all-electric supertruck - the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

According to the press release, multiple vehicles have been produced at the Factory ZERO and are ready for customer deliveries. Those are the first Ultium-based electric vehicles ever.

The company starts with the top-of-the-line Edition 1 version with Interstellar White exterior and unique Lunar Horizon interior, which has an MSRP of $110,295.

GM President Mark Reuss said:

“We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future. With our Ultium Platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the GMC HUMMER EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance.”

The first unit - VIN 001 was auctioned at a price of $2.5 million.

"VIN 001 of the Edition 1 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup was auctioned March 27, 2021, at Barrett-Jackson at a hammer price of $2.5 million with proceeds benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first responder Stephen Siller. The foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty."

GMC highlights a few most important features that makes the GMC Hummer EV special:

4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk – allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.

– allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain. Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode – enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

– enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water. Watts to Freedom – a driver-selectable experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds.

– a driver-selectable experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds. Super Cruise – a driver-assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

98 Photos

The range of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is 329 miles (529 km), which is quite impressive considering the size, weight and shape of the vehicle. Nonetheless, the initial target was 350+ miles (563+ km).

Not only is the range is amazing. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 3 seconds.

GMC Hummer EV pickup: