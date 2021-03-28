The Hummer EV with VIN 001 sold for $2,500,000 this week at a Barrett Jackson auction, with the proceeds going to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The mission of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who died while saving others on September 11, 2001.

That's more than 20 times the cost of the vehicle, so the buyer must be pretty confident that the first factory-built all-electric Hummer will be a sought-after collectible for years to come.

For the mortals that can't drop $2,500,000 to get the very first copy of the Hummer EV, there will eventually be four variants ranging from the base Hummer EV 2's MSRP of $79,995 up to the Hummer EV First Edition that has a base MSRP of $112,595. Additionally, GMC is expected to unveil the SUV version of the Hummer EV this week on April 3, 2021. The Hummer EV SUV is expected to be introduced to the market sometime in 2022.

Hummer EV trims:

Hummer EV Edition 1 (Fall 2021): $112,595 (MSRP)

range of 350+ miles (563+ km)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km)

range of 250+ miles (402+ km)

The Hummer EV wasn't the only vehicle that had its VIN #001 auctioned off by Barrett Jackson. In fact, this year’s Barrett Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona had a few other first-production VIN 001 vehicles that sold with the proceeds going to charities. In addition to the Hummer EV, Ford also donated the VIN 001 copy of its Ford Bronco First Edition, and Mustang Mach 1. Both of those vehicles retail for roughly half of what the Hummer EV First Edition costs.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 VIN 001 (starting MSRP $112,595): $2,500,000

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition VIN 001 (starting MSRP: $57,410): $1,075,000

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 (starting MSRP: $52,720): $500,000

While this article is relevant on InsideEVs because it's about the Hummer EV, we think it's also worth taking a few moments to talk about the wonderful charity that the funds from the sale will go to. Below is an excerpt from the Tunnel2Towers website, and explains the origin of the name of the charity:

On September 11, 2001, Stephen, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.

Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

It's great to see the OEMs donating these highly-collectible first copies of their vehicles to various charities. We should also point out that Barrett Jackson waives all fees and commissions from the sales in these charity auctions, and they should be commended as well.