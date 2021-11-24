General Motors announced that deliveries of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, the first electric vehicle built on its proprietary Ultium battery platform, would begin in December with the fully loaded Edition 1 launch model.

During a virtual press briefing on November 23, Buick and GMC global vice president Duncan Aldred confirmed that production of the first few Edition 1 models is underway. He added that the earliest reservation holders will get their trucks delivered before the end of the year.

The executive also said the Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup would be the only version available for the first year, although other more affordable variants will enter production in 2022, with deliveries expected sometime in 2023.

Priced from $112,595 (including shipping), the limited-run launch edition will have a 329-mile (529-km) range, tow up to 7,500 pounds (3,402 kg) and haul up to 1,300 pounds (590 kg). The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will be classified as a heavy-duty vehicle, which is not surprising given the truck’s 9,046-lb (4,103-kg) curb weight. That’s more than twice as much as the curb weight of an entry-level GMC Sierra 1500 pickup.

Unfortunately, GM did not say exactly how many units it plans to build throughout the year. As for reservations, Aldred said GM had recorded about 125,000 hand-raisers for the pickup and that a majority of those have placed reservations by paying a refundable $100 deposit. It’s unclear how many reservation-holders will convert to actual sales, though.

However, executives said that November was the second highest month for orders following the initial debut back in October. US President Joe Biden’s visit to Factory ZERO’s grand opening and GMC Hummer EV test drive last week certainly had something to do with the spike in interest. On that day, GMC took in seven times more reservations than normal and visits to its website were up 230 percent, Aldred said.

Interestingly, GM says that this is the quickest the company has transitioned a vehicle from prototyping to production. As a reminder, the automaker unveiled the first Hummer EV prototype in October 2020; a little over a year later, the first production models are set to reach customers.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup features the top tri-motor AWD powertrain rated at 1,000 horsepower and it’s capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3 seconds.