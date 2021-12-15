General Motors will go from zero to three all-electric pickup trucks in a relatively short time for auto industry standards.

The first GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 trucks should reach customers before the end of this year, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will bow at CES 2022 in January before entering production in early 2023.

It's reasonable to assume that the Silverado's longtime twin, the GMC Sierra, will also start rolling off the Factory Zero’s assembly line in all-electric guise at around the same time.

Speaking of the Sierra EV, GMC has just announced that its second electric truck will come exclusively in the high-end Denali trim and will be revealed sometime in 2022.

The SUV and truck maker has also dropped the first teaser of the upcoming model. In a short video, we get a glimpse at the GMC Sierra Denali EV’s bold front end and its welcome lighting sequence that is somewhat similar to the Hummer EV.

The all-electric Sierra sports a massive closed-off grille that lights up along with the GMC logo at its center, L-shaped headlights, and three LED bars on each side. That’s all that’s clearly visible, although the front hood (will there be a frunk?) and front bumper look muscular.

“Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers. We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.” Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president

Like the GMC Hummer EV, the electric Sierra Denali will be built on the Ultium Platform “with the premium materials and capability customers have come to expect from GMC trucks.” It will also feature GM’s next-gen battery architecture, so we should expect over 400 miles (643 km) of range just like the Silverado EV and available features like four-wheel steering and a massive glass roof.

The GMC Sierra Denali EV will be assembled at the same Factory Zero facility in Detroit, Michigan as the Hummer EV and Silverado EV.