Ford outlined its electrification plan for Europe, including conformation of a total of 9 electric models through the end of 2024, and a new 30-45 GWh battery plant.

In this post, we will focus on the new models, which are expected to sell at a high volume. According to the manufacturer, the BEV sales target is over 600,000 units by 2026:

2021: 23,000

2026: over 600,000 (compared to over 2 million globally)

2030: 1 million

2035: only all-electric vehicles

To achieve such tremendous growth in BEV sales, Ford is investing in its vehicle plants in Germany, Turkey and Romania.

In Germany, the company intends to invest $2 billion at the Ford Cologne Electrification Centre to produce two all-new models (based on the Volkswagen MEB platform), starting respectively in 2023 (medium-size crossover) and in 2024 (Sport Crossover). The investment includes a new battery assembly facility, scheduled to start operations in 2024.

The volume of the two MEB-based Ford BEVs is expected to reach 1.2 million units over a 6-year period. For reference, the initial plan in 2020 was 600,000 units for the first model. The average would be 100,000 per year per model.

Big investments are coming also to Turkey, where the company will produce the Ford E-Transit (from Q2 2022) and Transit Custom/ Tourneo Custom (from 2023). On top of that comes a battery gigafactory joint venture with SK On.

In Romania, Ford will produce an electric version of the Ford Puma, and electric versions of the next-generation Transit Courier/Tourneo Courier (all from 2024).

In total, there will be 9 BEV models, and only the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be imported to Europe.

Ford electric vehicles in Europe (9 by 2024):