Today, Ford, SK Innovation's SK On, and Koç Holding announced the signing of a non-binding MOU to create one of Europe’s largest commercial vehicle battery production sites in Turkey.

The plan is to build a new battery gigafactory with an annual manufacturing capacity of about 30-45 GWh, near Ankara, Turkey.

The purpose of the joint venture is to supply batteries for Ford's commercial vehicles, which are expected to be produced in high volume at Ford's facilities in Turkey. Read more about Ford's electrification plan for Europe here.

The battery chemistry will be SK On's high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) lithium-ion type.

Let's recall that SK On is Ford's main EV battery supplier right now, which provides the NCM9 batteries (that contain 90% nickel) for the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Ford previously announced a plan to secure 240 GWh of annual global EV battery capacity by 2030. Most of that (up to 170-185 GWh) will come from SK On:

SK On’s second plant in Georgia, US: 11 GWh

Ford and SK Innovation's SK On joint venture (BlueOvalSK): 129 GWh

1) Stanton, west Tennessee - Blue Oval City (43 GWh) - 2025

2) and 3) Glendale, central Kentucky - BlueOvalSK Battery Park (2x 43 GWh) - 2025

Total: 170-185 GWh or 70-77% out of 240 GWh total

Ford, SK Innovation's SK On and Koç Holding battery jv in brief:

Location: near Ankara, Turkey

Partners: Ford, SK Innovation's SK On and Koç Holding

Target volume: 30-45 GWh battery cells annually

Start: 2025

Purpose: batteries, mostly for Ford's commercial vehicles

Battery chemistry: "high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) battery"

SK On global battery ambitions

SK Innovation's SK On intends to become one of the largest EV battery suppliers, setting a goal to reach 220 GWh/year by 2025 and 500 GWh/year by 2030.

According to the latest press release, the cumulative orders already reached 1,600 GWh as of the end of 2021, which - considering the current manufacturing capacity - means "years" of production.

"SK On is speeding up establishment of global production bases not only by creating joint ventures with external partners but also by building its own plants. The company is operating plants in Korea (Seosan), the U.S. (Georgia), China (Changzhou and more) and Hungary (Komarom). Its second plant in Yancheng, China and its plant in Ivancsa, Hungary will being their operation before 2025. SK On aims at growing into a true global battery supplier with total capacity, coming from the joint ventures and its own production bases, of 220 GWh and 500 GWh by 2025 and 2030 respectively."

