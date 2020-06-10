Ford and Volkswagen today officially announced a significant expansion of their partnership (hinted at in July 2019) to new areas, including electric vehicles.

The new set of agreements includes three main areas for joint projects:

vehicles: midsize pickup truck, small city van and 1-ton cargo van

EVs: Ford's MEB-based cars in Europe

Ford's MEB-based cars in Europe autonomous driving (both invested in Argo AI)

But the relationship does not involve cross-ownership between the two companies.

Before we jump into EVs, let's systematize the commercial vehicle projects, which are envisioned to share the costs and enhance global sales.

midsize pickup truck engineered and built by Ford

Project leader: Ford

Volkswagen will offer the new Amarok (rebadged Ford Ranger) from 2022

small city delivery van developed and built by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles



developed and built by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Project leader: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Ford will offer a new city van (rebadged latest Volkswagen Caddy) from 2021

created by Ford Project leader: Ford

Ford and Volkswagen will offer a new 1-ton cargo van (Ford Transit Custom/ VW Transporter) from 2021

The joint volume of those vehicles will be 8 million over their total lifecycles.

There are no details about the electric versions of those joint projects, but we assume there will be electrified versions too.

MEB-based Ford passenger electric cars

The deal includes a new all-electric passenger Ford model for the European market, based on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform, starting from 2023.

In total, Ford intends to sell some 600,000 MEB-based BEVs over several years, which means up to 100,000 per year on average.

This new model will join the high-end Ford Mustang Mach-E, scheduled for 2021.

"Over several years starting in 2023, Ford could deliver 600,000 electric vehicles atop the MEB architecture, which is designed to combine space and performance with electric drive. The vehicle, which will be designed and engineered by Ford in Cologne-Merkenich, will add another compelling nameplate to its own all-electric Mustang Mach-E, which will be introduced in 2021."

The Ford-Volkswagen alliance on EVs might not end here, as the two are in talks about what else may be done jointly:

"Volkswagen and Ford plan to explore additional ways to cooperate on electric vehicles."

Ford other EV projects

Separate to all of the above, Ford works on two of its own pickup/commercial electric vehicles:

Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer said: