Ford brand reports 123,350 vehicle sales in February in the US (down 20.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 261,141 (also down, by 10.5%).

In this background, the company reports electrified vehicle - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) sales at 8,984 (Ford and Lincoln brands), which is down 3.1% year-over-year. That's over 6.9% of the total volume of the group.

"Ford sales of electrified vehicles increased 55.3 percent through February, providing a record start to Ford’s electrified vehicles. Growing at a faster rate than the overall segment, Ford’s electrified vehicle conquest rates climbed to 54 percent 13 percentage points higher than year ago."

Now let's move to the electric vehicle sales, which are our main point of interest.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February amounted to 2,001, which is surprisingly 46.5% less than in February 2021.

We hoped that the Mach-E would improve as the demand is high, but the company is clearly struggling on the production side. We heard that in February production was halted due to a lack of semiconductors, which means that the situation will not likely improve significantly in the near future.

Nonetheless, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was responsible for 1.6% of the total Ford sales volume in the US.

The gross stock of Mach-E in the U.S. is at about 3,500 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to 4,700 in December.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - February 2022

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

What we do know is that Ford started sales of the first Ford E-Transit vans in February. More than 10,000 were ordered in the US.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - February 2022

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 4,755, which is below average the of 2021, but at least 24% more than in February 2021 - against all supply constraints.

The cumulative production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico exceeded 81,000. We assume that most (at least about half) of the cars were sent to Europe.

The numbers do not include a very small number of the first Mach-E locally produced and sold in China.

Later this year, Ford will launch its third all-electric model, the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup.