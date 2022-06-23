The latest Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test revealed an interesting thing in that there is no big difference between the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 in terms of cargo capacity.

As we know from the previous reports, the Volkswagen ID.4 crossover/SUV was able to take 9 boxes in the trunk and 25 total after folding the rear seats. There is no frunk (front trunk) in the ID.4 (and ID.5).

As it turns out, the more coupe-ish Volkswagen ID.5 (in the all-wheel-drive GTX version) also was able to take 9 boxes in the trunk, despite the lower roof line in the rear. A small surprise.

The only difference between the two MEB-based models is the number of boxes stored after folding the rear seats - The ID.5 noted 24 vs. 25 in the case of ID.4 Not a big deal.

Overall, the ID.4, ID.5, and Skoda Enyaq iV are among the most practical electric models in terms of hauling stuff. The hatchback Volkswagen ID.3 is noticeably less capable with a result of 7 boxes in the trunk and 19 total.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats) for selected cars:

Mercedes EQV 13/35 (Info: 3rd row folded)

2021 NIO ES8 16/32

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26

Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 12/25 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25

Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 8/25

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24

BMW iX3 9/24

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX 9/24

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Mercedes-Benz EQS 8/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8+0/23

Kia EV6 8+0/23

Kia e-Soul 7/23

Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23

Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23

Kia e-Niro 8/22

Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22

Volvo C40 Recharge 6+0/22

Xpeng G3 8/21

Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21

Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21

Kia Soul EV 6/21

MG ZS EV 8/20

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 7+1/20

Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20

Jaguar I-Pace 6+0/20

Peugeot e-2008 6/20

Volkswagen ID.3 7/19

For those who are interested in more practical tests - like child seats or stroller, here is an additional video presenting the potential: