Cargo capacity is one of the most important factors when considering a car, especially a crossover/SUV type that is supposed to provide more interior space/bigger trunk.

Today we will take a look at one of the most hilarious tests of cargo capacity, the Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, who is currently evaluating the Volkswagen ID.4.

As it turns out, the ID.4 is among the top models, despite its lack of a front trunk. The car was able to handle nine boxes in the trunk and a total of 25 after folding the rear seats.

It's above Audi e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model S and some versions of Tesla Model X:

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8/23

Kia e-Soul 7/23

Audi e-tron Sportback 7/23

Kia e-Niro 8/22

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

If the Volkswagen ID.4 is so good, the upcoming Volkswagen ID.6 would probably beat the Tesla Model X, but's that's a different story that has not yet been written.