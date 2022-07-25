Earlier this month, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to range test the entry-level BMW i4 - eDrive40, which positively surprised in terms of efficiency and range.

The single motor rear-wheel drive 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 with 18" wheels was tested at a temperature of about 18-20°C.

This version - equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery (81.5 kWh net usable), according to the manufacturer - is expected to offer up to 590 km (367 miles) of WLTP range. The EPA numbers are lower (see US specs and EPA numbers here).

During the tests, Bjørn Nyland estimated the available battery capacity at 80.3 kWh, which combined with registered energy consumption, allowed hime to calculate the range at two different speed levels.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 achieved an energy consumption of 134 Wh/km (216 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 599 km (372 miles). At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 184 Wh/km (296 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 436 km (271 miles).

In both cases, the results are outstanding in terms of efficiency and range. Not only much better than the previously tested all-wheel drive 2022 BMW i4 M50 in winter conditions but actually comparable to Teslas.

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 599 km (372 miles)

energy consumption of 134 Wh/km (216 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 80.3 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

18" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (245/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 436 km (271 miles); down 27%

energy consumption of 184 Wh/km (296 Wh/mile); up 37%

used battery capacity: 80.3 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

18" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (255/45-18)

As we can see below, the efficiency numbers are directly comparable with the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with a similar 82 kWh battery.

The range turns out to be even a bit higher at both speed levels, as the available battery capacity appears to be higher (at least according to Bjørn Nyland's measures at the time).

2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 563 km (350 miles)

energy consumption of 136 Wh/km (219 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 76.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 27°C

18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 422 km (262 miles); down 25%

energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile); up 32%

used battery capacity: 76 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 25°C

18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)

In another test of "Sunday driving," Bjørn Nyland checked the range of the BMW i4 eDrive40 in EcoPro mode at relatively low speeds and without much acceleration. In effect, the range reached 671 km (417 miles).