The latest 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance has been recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, setting a new all-time EV record.

According to the video, the Tesla Model 3 Performance completed the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 24°C, in 9 hours and 15 minutes (after some time deductions).

The result is just 15 minutes slower than the 9 hours set by a Kia Ceed PHEV as a reference for a car that does not have to charge along the way. It highlights outstanding long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

The 2022 model year version of the car was also some 40 minutes quicker than the 2020 model year version, which at the time required 9 hours and 55 minutes. According to Bjørn Nyland, the difference is a mix of a higher battery capacity, higher efficiency, different wheels, and better fast-charging infrastructure.

The German-Made 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance recently completed the test in 9 hours and 45 minutes, so the difference is 30 minutes.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of four times along the way, which is less than usual (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 361 km (224 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 160 km (99 miles).

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test, which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

According to the car's computer, the average energy consumption was 212 Wh/km (341 Wh/mile).

Overall, the Tesla Model 3 is noticeably quicker than an average electric car and also consumes much less energy. Bjørn Nyland noted that other BEVs on average needed 274 Wh/km (441 Wh/mile).

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 19-28°C (24°C on average)

Total time: 9 hours and 15 minutes

Average speed (total): 108.1 km/h (67 mph)

Average energy consumption: 212 Wh/km (341 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 4

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 200 km (124 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 160 km (99 miles)

Total: 200 km (124 miles) Excluding the initial segment: 160 km (99 miles) Date / Notes: 01.07.2022

Charging stops:

after 361 km (224 miles) after 511 km (318 miles) after 661 km (411 miles) after 793 km (493 miles)

Below we attached also driving impressions and summary of the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance: