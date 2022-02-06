The all-new BMW i4, in the top-of-the-line M50 version, was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland in cold weather conditions (1-2°C and wet roads).

The BMW i4 has a 83.9 kWh battery (81.5 kWh net usable), according to the manufacturer, and in optimum conditions should get up to 510 km (317 miles) of range.

The company reports that the EPA range is also pretty good (see full report here):

18" wheels (225/50R18): 301 miles (484 km)

19" wheels (245/40R19 / 255/40R19): 282 miles (454 km)

However, the 19" wheels with winter tires and less than optimum conditions, affects the range.

According to the video, the tested car was able to achieve 385 km (239 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph), which is pretty good, but still a little bit thirsty at 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile) according to Bjørn Nyland's estimations.

The limited power Turtle mode engaged at about 2% state-of-charge (SOC), and the car arrived at a charging point at 1% SOC.

Bjørn Nyland's 90 km/h range test usually runs until low state-of-charge, 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point. The full range is calculated based on the remaining state-of-charge.



The 120 km/h test is an estimation of range, based on energy consumption and estimated battery capacity (from the 90 km/h test).



Relatively high energy consumption might be partially related to the weight of the car (with the driver) at 2,400 kg according to the video.

In general, the result makes us believe that up to around 300 miles in the Summer is possible at 90 km/h.

At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the estimated range decreased by 26% to 285 km (177 miles).

2022 BMW i4 M50 [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 385 km (239 miles)

energy consumption of 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 79.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Pirelli P Zero Winter (245/40-19) front and (255/40-19) rear

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: