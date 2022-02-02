The Mercedes-Benz EQA is an entry-level electric model from Mercedes-Benz, offered in a few versions - front-wheel-drive EQA 250 and all-wheel-drive EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC.

Today, we will take a look at the cold weather range test of the EQA 350 4Matic, performed by Bjørn Nyland at a temperature of 2°C and two constant speed levels.

According to the video (results are listed below), the estimated range at 90 km/h (56 mph) is 321 km (200 miles), compared to 228 km (142 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph).

It's not a bad result, but not necessarily good either, especially when considering a 79.8 kWh battery pack (with 66.5 kWh of usable capacity).

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA 350 4MATIC [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 321 km (200 miles)

energy consumption of 203 Wh/km (327 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 65.1 kWh (carried over from the summer test)

temperature of 2°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/50-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 228 km (142 miles) ; down 29%

; down 29% energy consumption of 283 Wh/km (455 Wh/mile); up 39%

used battery capacity: 65.1 kWh (carried over from the summer test)

temperature of 2°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/50-19)

For reference, the front-wheel-drive version (EQA 250) tested previously (see another video below), at 11-13°C, noted about a fifth more range. This version is about 120 kg lighter, according to Bjørn Nyland, and also had smaller wheels. Its WLTP range is about 426 km (265 miles).

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 390 km (242 miles)

energy consumption of 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 65.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 13°C

18" Bridgestone Alenza (235/55-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: