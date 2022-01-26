The latest Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 RWD (former Standard Range Plus/SR+) with about a 60 kWh LFP lithium-ion battery shines in Bjørn Nyland's range test.

The car has about a 60.5 kWh battery, out of which - according to the updated reading by the ScanMyTesla app - 57.5 kWh is usable. That's over 9% more than previously.

Capacity of the full pack (when new): 60.5 kWh (kind of initial/theoretical value)

(kind of initial/theoretical value) Nominal full pack capacity: 60.4 kWh (total; net + buffer) vs 55.3 kWh (+9.2%)

(total; net + buffer) vs 55.3 kWh (+9.2%) Energy buffer: 2.7 kWh or 4.5% vs 2.5 kWh or 4.5% previously

(between the current nominal value and usable value)

or 4.5% vs 2.5 kWh or 4.5% previously (between the current nominal value and usable value) Usable full pack capacity: 57.5 kWh (net) vs 52.6 kWh previously

* at "101% SOC" the ScanMyTesla app shown 58.4 kWh usable, out of 61.1 kWh nominal remaining (the values happens to fluctuate depending on various factors, and should be treated like a good estimate, rather than a perfect value).

In winter conditions (at about -3°C) with wet roads and with 18" Sailun Ice Blazer Arctic (235/45-18) tires, the new Tesla Model 3 had a noticeably higher efficiency and range than the previous version, as well as a long list of other cars.

At 90 km/h, the car achieved a range of 404 km (251 miles) - 99% covered and 1% estimated. That's almost 17% more than the previous version in the winter test (see full report here). The difference, higher than the increase in battery capacity, is partially related to 6.6% lower energy consumption at 142 Wh/km (228 Wh/mile).

This is a remarkable achievement that an entry-level electric Tesla can achieve roughly 400 km (250 miles) on a single charge in the winter.

By the way, according to the video, the new version is only slightly heavier - 1,860 kg vs 1,840 kg previously (including driver).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the range decreased by 28% to 289 km (180 miles) as energy consumption increased by 40% to 199 Wh/km (320 Wh/mile), however, those are outstanding results, better than in the case of many other models with 20 kWh bigger battery packs.

2022 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) 60 kWh LFP [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 404 km (251 miles)

energy consumption of 142 Wh/km (228 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 57.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of -3°C

18" Sailun Ice Blazer Arctic (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 289 km (180 miles) ; down 28%

; down 28% energy consumption of 199 Wh/km (320 Wh/mile); up 40%

used battery capacity: 57.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of -3°C

18" Sailun Ice Blazer Arctic (235/45-18)

Here is the report for the previous version for reference:

2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 346 km (215 miles)

energy consumption of 152 Wh/km (245 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

18" Frigus EV Ice 3 (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 263 km (163 miles) ; down 24%

; down 24% energy consumption of 202 Wh/km (325 Wh/mile); up 33%

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

18" Frigus EV Ice 3 (235/45-18)

We are now eager to see how much the range might increase in summer conditions. Considering the previous test result, it might be close to 500 km (311 miles):

2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) [Summer]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 443 km (275 miles)

energy consumption of 118 Wh/km (190 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: