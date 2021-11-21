The popular entry-level Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 SR+ (currently named Tesla Model 3 RWD) with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) lithium-ion batteries,was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland in winter conditions.

The main question is how much lower the range might be compared to Summer time (see full report here).

The car was equipped with new aftermarket wheels (but still 18" and the same size) with winter tires. The outside temperature was about 1°C.

According to Bjørn Nyland, he measured the average efficiency over a substantial distance of 62 km at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), and then similarly at a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).

At 90 km/h, the energy consumption increased by about 29% compared to the Summer test, reaching 152 Wh/km (245 Wh/mile), which translated to an estimated range of 346 km (215 miles) - about 22% lower than in the Summer.

At 120 km/h, energy consumption increased by 20% compared to the Summer test - 202 Wh/km (325 Wh/mile), while range is estimated at 263 km (163 miles) - 16% less than in the Summer.

Those are pretty substantial decreases, but the car remains efficient and still has plenty of range. It's really a positive result.

2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 346 km (215 miles)

energy consumption of 152 Wh/km (245 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

18" Frigus EV Ice 3 (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 263 km (163 miles) ; down 24%

; down 24% energy consumption of 202 Wh/km (325 Wh/mile); up 33%

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

18" Frigus EV Ice 3 (235/45-18)

2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) [Summer]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 443 km (275 miles)

energy consumption of 118 Wh/km (190 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: