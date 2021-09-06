Thanks to outstanding efficiency, the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive noted one of the best results in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge.

The car was able to drive 1,000 km (622 miles) in just 9 hours and 45 minutes, which is the #1 result in the crossover/SUV segment and third overall, slower only than the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (made in California) with an 82 kWh battery (Panasonic cells) and Audi e-tron GT.

The result is 15 minutes better than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (AWD, 72.6 kWh version), but this test will be repeated within a month.

Bjørn Nyland utilized the high efficiency of the Model Y to drive faster - on average at 102.6 km/h (64 mph). With an energy consumption of 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile), it's also one of the most efficient EVs. The total usage was 207 kWh.

During the run, the fully charged car was charged six times along the way (sometimes just for a short while). That is because the charging power decreases at a higher State of Charge (SOC) and the optimal thing is to charge more times but for shorter periods - only up to some level. Additionally, the available battery capacity is around 70 kWh, several kWh less than expected (compared to Model 3).

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 13-21°C (17°C on average)

Total time: 9 hours and 45 minutes

Average speed (total): 102.6 km/h (64 mph)

Average energy consumption: 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Date / Notes: 04.09.2021

Charging stops: