It's one of the fastest long-distance EVs ever tested.
Thanks to outstanding efficiency, the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive noted one of the best results in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge.
The car was able to drive 1,000 km (622 miles) in just 9 hours and 45 minutes, which is the #1 result in the crossover/SUV segment and third overall, slower only than the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (made in California) with an 82 kWh battery (Panasonic cells) and Audi e-tron GT.
The result is 15 minutes better than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (AWD, 72.6 kWh version), but this test will be repeated within a month.
Bjørn Nyland utilized the high efficiency of the Model Y to drive faster - on average at 102.6 km/h (64 mph). With an energy consumption of 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile), it's also one of the most efficient EVs. The total usage was 207 kWh.
During the run, the fully charged car was charged six times along the way (sometimes just for a short while). That is because the charging power decreases at a higher State of Charge (SOC) and the optimal thing is to charge more times but for shorter periods - only up to some level. Additionally, the available battery capacity is around 70 kWh, several kWh less than expected (compared to Model 3).
Test conditions:
- Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)
- Temperatures: 13-21°C (17°C on average)
- Total time: 9 hours and 45 minutes
- Average speed (total): 102.6 km/h (64 mph)
- Average energy consumption: 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile)
- Number of stops for charging: 6
- Date / Notes: 04.09.2021
Charging stops:
- Charging: after 139 km (86 miles) at a non-Tesla charger
- Charging: after 362 km (225 miles) at a Tesla Supercharger (V3)
- Charging: after 513 km (319 miles) at a non-Tesla charger
- Charging: after 662 km (411 miles) at a Tesla Supercharger (V3)
- Charging: after 813 km (505 miles) at a Tesla Supercharger (V3)
- Charging: after 942 km (585 miles) at a Tesla Supercharger (V2)
