Customer deliveries of the recently shipped first batch of Made-in-China Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD in Norway have started and here we can see the process with Bjørn Nyland.

The check-in and delivery process is highly streamlined and touchless, through using an app. Customers need to check their cars and if there are no visible problems, accept the delivery.

The MIC Tesla Model Y in Norway comes standard with mud flaps - quite long, by the way.

Soon, this particular Model Y will be comprehensively reviewed and tested, starting with Bjorn's humorous banana box test.

Speaking of which it is already released. The Tesla Model Y has noted very good results!

The trunk of the Tesla Model Y is big enough for 9 boxes, two less than in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which suggests slightly better usability of the South Korean car.

However, there is a fairly big front trunk (frunk), which can store one additional box for a total of 10. The Ioniq 5's frunk is too small to fit a banana box, but it still might be usable for cables and smaller items.

After folding the rear seats, the Model Y was able to take a total of 26 boxes, which is one more than the Ioniq 5. That's the second-best result among crossover/SUVs, right behind the Tesla Model X.

In other words, the Tesla Model Y is a top choice for drivers that require decent cargo space from time to time.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):

Mercedes EQV 13/35 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26

Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25

Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24

BMW iX3 9/24

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8+0/23

Kia e-Soul 7/23

Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23

Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23

Kia e-Niro 8/22

Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22

Xpeng G3 8/21

Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21

Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21

Kia Soul EV 6/21

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart: