The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 (all-wheel-drive version) once again impresses - this time in Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test.

The car was able to take a record number of 11 boxes in the trunk (with a small adjustment to the motorized rear seats), aside from vans.

The front trunk (frunk) appears to be useable to store charging cables or small things, but not banana boxes.

After folding the rear seats, the total number of banana boxes on-board increased to 25, which is the best result after the noticeably bigger Tesla Model X (27). Another plus of the Ioniq 5 is its motorized hatch.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total):

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25

Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24

BMW iX3 9/24

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8+0/23

Kia e-Soul 7/23

Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23

Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23

Kia e-Niro 8/22

Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22

Xpeng G3 8/21

Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21

Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21

Kia Soul EV 6/21

MG ZS EV 8/20

Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20

Jaguar I-pace 6+0/20

Peugeot e-2008 6/20

Volkswagen ID.3 7/19

Citroen ë-C4 7/19

Polestar 2 6+0/19

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

The other recent test concerns a Citroen ë-C4, which notes a better than expected result of 7 boxes in the trunk and 19 total. The car has no frunk.

This result basically matches the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback, which indicate that the stand-alone EVs are more spacious than a bit bigger models, built on multi-energy platforms.