The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) in Europe has more range than initially indicated.

This version has already been range tested by Bjørn Nyland in June, but at the time it had a surprisingly big battery buffer of 5.5 kWh.

Recently, Tesla has unlocked - through a software update - more battery capacity (about 3.5 kWh), by reducing the buffer to a more typical level of 2.5 kWh.

ScanMyTesla info

According to the info from the ScanMyTesla app, the usable battery capacity is 52.8 kWh (7.1% more than previously - 49.3 kWh).

Capacity of the full pack (when new): 55.4 kWh (kind of initial/theoretical value)

(kind of initial/theoretical value) Nominal full pack capacity: 55.3 kWh (total; net + buffer)

(total; net + buffer) Energy buffer: 2.5 kWh or 4.5% (between the current nominal value and usable value)

or 4.5% (between the current nominal value and usable value) Usable full pack capacity: 52.8 kWh (net) vs 49.3 kWh previously

That has prompted Bjørn Nyland to retest the range of the MIC Tesla Model 3 SR+.

Range test

As anticipated, the results are better than previously in only slightly different conditions.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the range improved by 8.6% to 443 km (275 miles), while at 120 km/h (75 mph) it's 4.3% better than before - 313 km (195 miles). The energy consumption is pretty much the same.

Bjørn Nyland notes that the average range increase is then about 6%. We guess that the 1,000 km challenge would be a bit quicker, but it's probably not worth retesting.

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 443 km (275 miles)

energy consumption of 118 Wh/km (190 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 313 km (195 miles) ; down 29%

; down 29% energy consumption of 168 Wh/km (270 Wh/mile); up 42%

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 19°C

18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)

Final thoughts

In a separate video, Bjørn Nyland shares his final driving impressions and summary (very positive) about the 2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) - "it's one of the best cars for the money."