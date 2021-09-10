The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) in Europe has more range than initially indicated.
This version has already been range tested by Bjørn Nyland in June, but at the time it had a surprisingly big battery buffer of 5.5 kWh.
Recently, Tesla has unlocked - through a software update - more battery capacity (about 3.5 kWh), by reducing the buffer to a more typical level of 2.5 kWh.
ScanMyTesla info
According to the info from the ScanMyTesla app, the usable battery capacity is 52.8 kWh (7.1% more than previously - 49.3 kWh).
- Capacity of the full pack (when new): 55.4 kWh (kind of initial/theoretical value)
- Nominal full pack capacity: 55.3 kWh (total; net + buffer)
- Energy buffer: 2.5 kWh or 4.5% (between the current nominal value and usable value)
- Usable full pack capacity: 52.8 kWh (net) vs 49.3 kWh previously
That has prompted Bjørn Nyland to retest the range of the MIC Tesla Model 3 SR+.
Range test
As anticipated, the results are better than previously in only slightly different conditions.
At 90 km/h (56 mph), the range improved by 8.6% to 443 km (275 miles), while at 120 km/h (75 mph) it's 4.3% better than before - 313 km (195 miles). The energy consumption is pretty much the same.
Bjørn Nyland notes that the average range increase is then about 6%. We guess that the 1,000 km challenge would be a bit quicker, but it's probably not worth retesting.
Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.
2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC)
Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)
- range of 443 km (275 miles)
- energy consumption of 118 Wh/km (190 Wh/mile)
- used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 20°C
- 18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)
Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:
- range of 313 km (195 miles); down 29%
- energy consumption of 168 Wh/km (270 Wh/mile); up 42%
- used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 19°C
- 18" Michelin PS4 (235/45-18)
Final thoughts
In a separate video, Bjørn Nyland shares his final driving impressions and summary (very positive) about the 2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) - "it's one of the best cars for the money."
About this article