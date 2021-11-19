The all-new Kia EV6, in all-wheeldrive GT-Line version with a 77.4 kWh battery, was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland in winter conditions at around 1°C, but without wind.

It's obviously not going to set range records or even match the WLTP rating of 506 km (314 miles) at such temperatures, but let's take a look what can be expected in cold weather, which is actually very important from the customer perspective.

According to the scale during the test, the car weighs 2,220 kg, which is basically on par with the Ford Mustang Mach-E ER RWD and the Volkswagen ID.4 1st. Only slightly more than the 2,200 in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (72.6 kWh, AWD).

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the car was able to achieve 402 km (250 miles) until the turtle mode. It appears to be thirsty at 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile) using about 72.4 kWh of energy. In the Summer it should be able to go much further - probably closer to 300 miles or its WLTP rating.

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 274 Wh/km (441 Wh/mile), which is not that bad - clearly an aerodynamic shape helps at higher speeds. The range is estimated at 274 km (170 miles). That is only slightly less than in the case of Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD in the Summer.

Kia EV6 GT-Line (AWD, 77.4 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 402 km (250 miles)

energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 72.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 274 km (170 miles) ; down 32%

; down 32% energy consumption of 274 Wh/km (441 Wh/mile); up 52%

used battery capacity: 72.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Gallery: Kia EV6

72 Photos

Here are the Hyundai Ioniq 5 results for reference - the car was tested in July.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD (72.6 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 461 km (287 miles)

energy consumption of 153 Wh/km (246 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 70.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 25°C

19" Michelin Primacy 4

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 289 km (180 miles) ; down 37%

; down 37% energy consumption of 244 Wh/km (393 Wh/mile); up 59%

used battery capacity: 70.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 21°C

19" Michelin Primacy 4

We can assume that in the Summer conditions (hopefully the test will be repeated), the Kia EV6 will show very competitive results.

Aside from range, Bjørn Nyland notes an outstanding (9/10) audio quality in the GT Line version.