The Kia EV6 is the latest electric car model put to Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test. Will it match the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (see test here)?

Well, as we can see, the front trunk (frunk) is too small to handle even a single box, while the rear shape of the car is not the most box-friendly. The relatively low roofline also limits the capacity compared to bigger SUVs.

In effect, the car was able to take 8 boxes in the trunk and a total of 23, after folding the second-row seat. That's an acceptable, competitive result - on par with Audi e-tron, but two boxes lower than in the case of Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Ford Mustang Mach-E has an advantage of a bigger frunk, which allows it to score one additional box in the front.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):