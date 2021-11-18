The Kia EV6 is the latest electric car model put to Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test. Will it match the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (see test here)?
Well, as we can see, the front trunk (frunk) is too small to handle even a single box, while the rear shape of the car is not the most box-friendly. The relatively low roofline also limits the capacity compared to bigger SUVs.
In effect, the car was able to take 8 boxes in the trunk and a total of 23, after folding the second-row seat. That's an acceptable, competitive result - on par with Audi e-tron, but two boxes lower than in the case of Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Ford Mustang Mach-E has an advantage of a bigger frunk, which allows it to score one additional box in the front.
Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):
- 2021 NIO ES8 16/32
- Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28
- Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25
- Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25
- Volkswagen ID.4 9/25
- Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24
- BMW iX3 9/24
- Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24
- Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23
- Audi e-tron 8+0/23
- Kia EV6 8+0/23
- Kia e-Soul 7/23
- Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23
- Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23
- Kia e-Niro 8/22
- Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22
