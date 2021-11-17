Kia presents at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show its latest concept model, the Kia Concept EV9, which hints at the next model in Kia’s dedicated EV line-up.

At first sight, it reminds us a bit of the boxy shape of the Kia Soul EV... but kind of more powerful, like on steroids. It appears also to be a cousin of the Hyundai Seven concept, also unveiled in Los Angeles.

Anyways, here it is, the preview of the upcoming Kia EV9 all-electric SUV, with a range of up to 300 miles (483 km) and fast charging capability from 10-80% state-of-charge (SOC) in about 20-30 minutes using 350 kW (800 V) chargers.

Kia has announced that with the launch of the Kia EV6, it will introduce a new electric car every year. Assuming that this model is next in line, we might see it probably in 2023.

The Kia Concept EV9 is based on on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It's almost 5m long and has a wheelbase of 3.1 m.

The South Korean manufacturer explains that it draws from the groundbreaking new design language called "Opposites United".

"The SUV also offers striking visual aesthetics thanks to Kia’s philosophy. The Kia design team was especially influenced by the ‘Bold for Nature’ pillar of Opposites United. This has helped the all-electric SUV concept to take on an iconic and bold form, meshing logical and emotional qualities with playful, rugged features and styling cues."

Here is how Kia describes the car:

"It blends a stunning exterior profile with a modern and sleek interior space that is influenced with state-of-the-art tech. The incredible aesthetics of the Concept EV9 – both inside and out – have been carefully honed from Opposites United, Kia’s new design philosophy. Taking inspiration from the ‘Bold for Nature’ design pillar of Opposites United, the Concept EV9 embodies an adventurous, outgoing and recreational form with its rugged and upright stance. From the outside, such proportions help outline a three-row SUV footprint, signifying a vehicle that is highly capable, practical and ready for action. From the side, this modernistic angular profile gives the all-electric SUV a simple but distinctive outline that is deeply rooted in the ‘Bold for Nature’ pillar of Opposites United. A low gravity side body creates maximum and instant impact with the sharp crystalline inspired fender volumes that sit high up on the vehicle. This low side body profiling effect makes the fender volumes of the Concept EV9 pop out, resulting in a strong SUV stance. Contrasting with its muscular on-road presence, soft and welcoming volumes across the body of the Concept EV9 are offset with sharp and neatly edged elements. Solid rock geometry is expressed through a sophisticated design distribution of mass, while the volume of the soft fuselage cabin has been made to feel welcoming and approachable."

The traditional grille known from conventional cars is gone - replaced by a digital "Tiger Face".

Inside the Kia Concept EV9, we can see a spacious cabin, with flat floor, big windows and panoramic roof, and of course contemporary design elements.

Interesting is the 27-inch ultra-wide display for both instrument cluster and infotainment.

Gallery: Kia Concept EV9

10 Photos

Kia Concept EV9 concept target specs: