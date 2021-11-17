Hyundai presents at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, an all-new, all-electric concept - the Seven concept - that previews Hyundai's future sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV).

Just like the Hyundai 45 concept in 2019 that heralded in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Prophecy concept in 2020 that has heralded in the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Seven concept gives us glimpses of the Hyundai Ioniq 7 SUV.

We must admit that the new concept looks pretty interesting - its styling is extraordinary and futuristic, but likeable. Hyundai explains that it has tried to present a vision of future mobility that would offer "a next-generation customer experience that seamlessly integrates the most advanced technologies into everyday life settings."

The Hyundai Seven concept, based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), is "redefining SUV with aerodynamically pure exterior and powerful presence."

The things that we can note right away are aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase (3.2 m), and rather simple, clean lines. Something unique are wheels with integrated Active Air Flaps, which - according to Hyundai - deploy or retract depending on brake-cooling or low-drag requirements.

"SEVEN has an aerodynamically pure silhouette instinctively divergent from a typical SUV. The low, leading edge of the hood, a single, streamlined roofline and elongated wheelbase communicate a clear break from traditional SUVs powered by internal combustion. The pure volume of SEVEN’s minimal forms contrast with the powerful stance and commanding, rugged presence."

Of course, there are the Ioniq’s signature Parametric Pixel lights both in the front and rear. The manufacturer has developed a Welcome Light Sequence on start-up.

"Parametric Pixels provide a common design thread, linking digital and analog styles, a reminder that its designers considered every aspect of SEVEN’s design, down to a single pixel."

The "Pillarless Coach Doors" welcome passengers to join the premium lounge style interior. Thanks to the E-GMP platform, the floor is flat and overall, the passenger compartment is very spacious.

The concept offers also a possibility to flexibly customize the space depending on needs.

"The flat floor allows Hyundai Motor to explore an alternative to the traditional row-based seat arrangements, creating a more fluid interior layout. The Pillarless Coach Doors offer a grand entrance to reveal a welcoming interior with a completely new dimension of space. The streamlined roofline, long wheelbase and flat floor that extends to the third row opens new opportunities to furnish the interior like a premium lounge."

The concept is also imagined as a fully autonomous vehicle, with a retractable control... stick. At this point, it seems that the manufacturers explore the idea of moving away from a conventional round steering wheel to yoke, stick or remove it completely.

"SEVEN also embodies Hyundai’s future vision of autonomous mobility. The driver’s seat features a retractable control stick that hides away when not in use. Without the need for the usual driver’s equipment, the ultra slim cockpit and integrated screens create a lounge-like experience. The seat arrangement is unlike traditional SUVs, with swiveling lounge chairs and a curved bench seat. This seat arrangement can be customized depending on driver-controlled or autonomous driving modes."

"SEVEN has a Universal Island console, specially designed home appliances and a multi-functional Smart Hub graphic user interface. When the Smart Hub and front seats combine with the rear chaise-lounge seating, SEVEN becomes an environment where customers can experience quality time alone or together in the glow of side-door ambient light. In transit, SEVEN’s built-in mini fridge provides chilled refreshment on the go and shoe-care compartments refresh passengers’ footwear. The concept’s vision roof features a panoramic OLED screen that not only displays various content based on passengers’ tastes, but also changes the overall interior atmosphere to guarantee maximum relaxation and pleasure during the journey."

Hyundai equipped the concept with eco-friendly materials and two special systems: Hygiene Airflow System (inspired by the sophisticated airflow management of passenger aircrafts) and UVC Sterilization (activates once the vehicle is vacated of its passengers), but those appear to be a step too far to consider in a production car.

Target specs - over 300 miles

According to the press release, the Seven concept is intended to utilize the full potential of the E-GMP platform, including a target range of over 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge.

Moreover, it's expected to be able to recharge from 10% to 80% of state-of-charge (SOC) in just about 20 minutes at 350 kW chargers.

José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America said:

“The SEVEN concept demonstrates Hyundai’s creative vision and advanced technological development for our electrified mobility future. Its innovative interior space, eco-friendly powertrain and cutting-edge safety and convenience technologies reveal an exciting future for Hyundai SUV customers."

The company presents at the show also the XCIENT heavy-duty fuel cell truck and the soon-to-be-launched (in the U.S.) Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Gallery: Hyundai Seven Concept

32 Photos

Hyundai Seven concept target specs: