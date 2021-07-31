In the latest range test, Bjørn Nyland checks out the top-of-the-line Hyundai Ioniq 5 (the long-range version with a 72.6 kWh battery and all-wheel drive).

According to the specs, this version with 19" wheels should be good for 287 miles (462 km) on the WLTP cycle. If you opt for bigger 20" wheels, then the range will be 268 miles (431 km).

The test was conducted in fairly good conditions, however, the high-speed test was slightly affected by the rain (but only a small part of the driving).

At 90 km/h (56 mph) the result was about 461 km (287 miles) which is in line with the WLTP rating.

Bjørn Nyland estimates that he used 70.6 kWh as the energy consumption was 153 Wh/km (246 Wh/mile). Similar energy consumption was noted by MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron 40 and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX (both are all-wheel drive too).

However, at a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the range drops to 289 km (180 miles), while the energy consumption surges to 244 Wh/km (393 Wh/mile) and exceeds MEB-based models.

We must remember, it's a big and heavy car (2,200 kg) so the nearly 300 km of range is actually not bad, especially in combination with really good charging capabilities.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD (72.6 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 461 km (287 miles)

energy consumption of 153 Wh/km (246 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 70.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 25°C

19" Michelin Primacy 4

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 289 km (180 miles) ; down 37%

; down 37% energy consumption of 244 Wh/km (393 Wh/mile); up 59%

used battery capacity: 70.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 21°C

19" Michelin Primacy 4

There are also other versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 - with a smaller 58.2 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive. In the U.S. there will be a 77.4 kWh battery option only (potentially offering a higher range than the 72.6 kWh in Europe).