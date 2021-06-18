Audi Q4 e-tron 40 (RWD), the latest electric Audi and the first based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB-platform, was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland.

The results are quite interesting, because the Q4 e-tron turns out to be similarly efficient as the all-wheel-drive cousin from Volkswagen: the European Volkswagen ID.4 GTX or U.S. Volkswagen ID.4 AWD. All cars are equipped with the same 82 kWh battery and produced at the same site in Zwickau, Germany.

The SUV's weight is quite substantial at 2,260 kg. During the test in nice weather at around 20°C, and on 19" wheels, the range results were: 487 km (303 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) and 332 km (206 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph).

Audi Q4 e-tron 40 (RWD)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 487 km (303 miles)

energy consumption of 154 Wh/km (248 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 75 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

19" Bridgestone Alenza

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 332 km (206 miles) ; down 32%

; down 32% energy consumption of 225 Wh/km (362 Wh/mile); up 46%

used battery capacity: 74.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

19" Bridgestone Alenza

The range results are slightly better compared to the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX tested previously, which noted 456 km (283 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) and 330 km (205 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph). However, the performance-oriented GTX was on 21" Pirelli Scorpion wheel/tires and that alone means a few percent lower efficiency compared to 19" wheels.

In other words, we can assume that the range would be pretty similar if we would apply the same conditions and wheels/tires.

Anyway, the Audi Q4 e-tron is far more efficient than the larger Audi e-tron/Audi e-tron Sportback and has a significantly higher range. Let's take a look at the e-tron results:

Audi e-tron 55 (AWD)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 370 km (230 miles)

energy consumption of 225 Wh/km (362 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 83.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

20" Bridgestone Alenza

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: