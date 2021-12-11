The Mercedes-Benz EQS was supposed to be one of the top electric models for long distance travel, which means that it should achieve an especially good result in tests like the Bjørn Nyland 1,000 km challenge.

The outcome is really good, but before we will jump into details, let's note a few things about the car and conditions.

This is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC, an all-wheel-drive version with a usable battery capacity of 107.8 kWh (106.7 kWh according to Bjørn), which was recently range tested. It's not the most efficient version (the RWD version is), and it does not have the most efficient wheels/tires: 21" Nokian R3 (265/40-21).

On top of that, Bjørn Nyland notes temperatures between -3 to +5°C (2°C on average) and some wet roads and wind.

Despite all of those factors, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC was able to complete the distance in under 10 hours: in 9 hours and 50 minutes (after deducting some time losses), at an average speed of 101.7 km/h (63 mph), including charging. It took also just three charging stops.

It's one of the best results ever measured, and the best for tests conducted at a temperature below 10°C. The car matched the Tesla Model S LR Raven tested in September 2020 at an average temperature of 14°C.

According to Bjørn Nyland, in the Summer the EQS should be able to achieve 9:20-9:25 time, which sounds like a potential new record. Especially if the EQS 450+ RWD version with lower energy consumption is used.

The fast-charging curve appears to be very good, and flat, however, the strategy to stop just three times probably needs reconsideration. Four stops and a bit higher speeds potentially would enable keeping the battery temperature higher to shorten the charging time by several minutes.

In other words, the Mercedes-Benz EQS might achieve a new record in the Summer. Nonetheless, it underlines how outstanding the result posted by the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with 82 kWh was (9:20 at an average temperature of 20°C). The Kia EV6 also was pretty strong in cold weather at 6°C (9:55).

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: -3 - +5°C (2°C on average)

Total time: 9 hours and 50 minutes

Average speed (total): 101.7 km/h (63 mph)

Average energy consumption: 294 Wh/km (473 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 3

Date / Notes: 26.11.2021

Charging stops: