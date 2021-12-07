This test is for all those who really do care about their bananas and would like to see whether the Mercedes-Benz EQS is ready for the job of hauling the boxes from point to point in true luxury.

All the rest who would simply want to see the result of Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test as a measure of cargo potential are also welcome.

As we can see, the car is quite large and was able to achieve a quite high result of eight boxes in the trunk. The sloping rear actually prevented it from taking more boxes, and there is no front trunk (frunk), as the manufacturer does not even allow to open the hood.

After folding the seats, it turns out that the Mercedes-Benz EQS can take a total of 24 boxes, which matches the pre-facelift Tesla Model S. Only crossover/SUVs can take more boxes than 24.

It seems then that the Mercedes-Benz is one of the top options now, both among cars and vans, as the Mercedes-Benz EQV is the #2.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):